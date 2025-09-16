8 Nigerian celebrities who held Guinness World Records

Over the years, some of Nigeria's brightest stars in music, dance, sports, and entertainment have pushed their limits and etched their names in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Here are some celebrities who have turned their passions into record-breaking milestones.

Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci became a household name in 2023 when she shattered the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, clocking an astonishing 93 hours and 11 minutes in Lagos.

Her feat not only highlighted her resilience but also drew global attention to Nigerian cuisine.



On Friday, September 12, 2025, the celebrity chef again set out to score another Guinness World Record for the largest pot of jollof rice with a brazen 200 bags of rice.

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

On September 15, 2025, the Guinness World Record confirmed her achievement for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, weighing 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz).

Kaffy

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, popularly known as Kaffy, is a trailblazer in the Nigerian dance industry. In 2006, she led a group of dancers in setting the Guinness World Record for the longest dance party, which lasted 55 hours.

The achievement not only established her as Africa’s dance queen but also inspired a new wave of dancers across the continent.



Kaffy’s record was a statement of endurance and a celebration of the doggedness of the Nigerian entertainment industry. Kaffy would go on to become a successful choreographer, fitness coach, and mentor to younger talents.

Kaffy

Wizkid

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid made history in 2018 when he became the first Afrobeats artist to enter the Guinness World Records thanks to his feature on Drake’s global smash hit ‘One Dance’.



The song was the first track to reach 1 billion Spotify streams, thus earning Wizkid a place in the history books.

Rema

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star Rema joined the Guinness World Record roster in 2023 when his hit single ‘Calm Down’ became the first song to top the newly created Middle East and North Africa (MENA) chart by Billboard.



The remix featuring Selena Gomez propelled the track even further, earning billions of streams and recognition for breaking boundaries in international markets.

Tunde Onakoya

Chess master and tech advocate Tunde Onakoya inspired the world in 2024 when he set the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, playing for 58 hours without defeat in New York’s Times Square.



Onakoya used the attempt to spotlight his non-profit, Chess in Slums Africa, which empowers disadvantaged children through the game of chess.

DJ Obi

In 2016, Obinna Levi Ajuonuma Jr., popularly known as DJ Obi, etched his name in the Guinness World Records when he played the longest-ever DJ set, spinning nonstop for 240 hours (10 days) in Lagos.

His attempt was grueling, requiring strategic naps, diet management, and an iron will to push through exhaustion.

DJ Obi received a lot of backlash on social media over his awful performance [Instagram/DJObiajent]

Fola David

Nigerian artist and medical doctor Fola David broke new ground in 2024 when he set the Guinness World Record for the largest painting created by a single individual.

Known for his art that incorporates activism, David’s record-breaking masterpiece exemplified the sheer scale of the ambition and courage of the Nigerian youth to defy obstacles in their continuous search for success.

Dr. Fola David, the Nigerian medical doctor and visual artist

Idem Abasifreke & Beatisblaak Studio

