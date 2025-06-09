Viral video shows scary moment fan nearly tackles Davido to the ground

A new viral video has sparked outrage and concern online after a fan was seen aggressively grabbing Nigerian music superstar Davido by the leg in public.

The incident occurred at a recreational centre in Lagos, where Davido was spending time with his daughter, Imade, and members of his entourage. In the now-circulating footage, a visibly overzealous male fan ran toward the singer and held on tightly to his leg, causing a chaotic moment before security swiftly intervened.

While the situation didn’t escalate further, many viewers have expressed shock at the fan’s lack of boundaries, especially given that Davido was with his child, Imade, at the time.

See social media reactions below:

This is how you behave when you’re not loved at home

This is not fan love but harassment and stup!d!ty in the part of the werey boy,He wants to cut off David’s leg?

What if he came to create a distraction so the child can be snatched? This is failure of the security team they need to do better …

For a bit they lost sight of Imade because of the s¡lll¡ness this one display. How is this one a fan? Thats why I no dey blame Burna when he starts dealing with these type of things.