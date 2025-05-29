Davido just linked up with his first daughter, Imade and here’s why it’s a big deal

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has joyfully reunited with his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, amidst a protracted custody dispute with her mother, Sophia Momodu.

On May 28, 2025, the singer shared a heartfelt photo of their reunion to his Instagram story, captioning it "Best day of my life," signalling a significant moment in their strained relationship. He also posted a picture of his video call with his second daughter, as well as a picture of Imade and her grandpa, Governor Adeleke.

Why’s it a big deal that Davido saw his daughter?

The father-daughter reunion follows a legal battle that began in April 2024, when Davido filed a lawsuit at the Lagos State High Court seeking joint custody or unrestricted access to his then nine-year-old daughter. Prior to that, they hadn’t seen each other for two whole years.

Why the lawsuit?

He accused Momodu of blocking his access to Imade, despite claiming to have met financial obligations, including covering school fees, providing vehicles for her transportation, and offering a ₦200 million apartment in Oniru, Victoria Island, which Momodu allegedly declined.

Sophia Momodu’s countersuit

In response, Momodu filed a 102-paragraph counter-affidavit, alleging that Davido had abandoned his fatherly duties after their relationship ended in July 2022, particularly after she refused further sexual involvement.

She claimed responsibility for Imade’s expenses, including unpaid school fees, and argued that Davido’s lifestyle and frequent travels made him unsuitable for custody, referencing the tragic 2022 death of his toddler son, Ifeanyi, as a concern for Imade’s safety.

The Messy situation

Davido expressed displeasure over Sophia’s usual reference to the death of his son, tagging the sad event as a tragedy that haunts him and his wife Chioma.

Davido, in an Instagram story, wrote: “Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point you can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us day of our lives."

That, in itself, offset a wave of reactions online, with thousands of people calling Sophia out for bringing Ifeanyi into the lawsuit. It also brought up conversations about custody battles and how messy they tend to get.

Davido gave up for that moment

Amid the messy back and forth, Davido took to social media to explain his stance, stressing that he only wanted partial custody of Imade and not full custody. In his story post, he surrendered for the interim, telling Sophia that she could have her.

Imade will grow up to see I fought for her. As for now, u can have her. P.S. She won’t be a child forever. Enjoy, Imade Aurora Adeleke! Your father loves you!

Sophia’s uncle, veteran journalist Dele Momodu, addressed the dispute in a detailed Facebook post, revealing that the court had referred the case to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) for a potential out-of-court settlement.

He emphasised the need for both parties to prioritise Imade’s well-being and avoid damaging public rhetoric. Momodu also noted that Davido’s father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, had stepped in to settle outstanding school fees and provide a car for Imade, addressing some financial disagreements.