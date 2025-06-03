Fans left skeptical as man claims to be Wizkid’s father in trending video

Social media is having a field day following a trending video of a man in a church claiming to be the father of Afrobeats singer Wizkid.

The video was recorded in a small church called the Revelation of God Fire ministry, and a cleric was seen sharing a prophecy for one of his members, to the hearing of the small congregation.

“You have people around you who have money? Millionaires. I am seeing something like a musician, something like that. And you have a son,” he said.

The man then interjected, claiming that the Afrobeats maestro is his son, adding that Wizkid is his spitting image.

“He’s my son, Balogun nah him marry him Mama, nah me be his papa. I am the father of Wizkid. Look at me well. I am the father of Wizkid,” he said.

As if that wasn’t enough to raise eyebrows, another video of the same man surfaced online, where he claimed to have been abandoned in Benin City by the singer and pleaded with Nigerians for help.

As would be expected, social media users have since reacted with a blend of amusement, concern, and disbelief.

See some reactions below:

Wiz is still in his healing stage after losing his mom. He doesn’t deserve this kind of energy to be honest.

Wizzy should run DNA test on the man cause even the picture say the Hidden truth. No man would claim Madman but star Boy every man would like to find his missing sperm.

Dementia is that you???😂😂😂😂😂 make una hold that man oo

Wizkid’s Mother’s Death

Wizkid’s beloved mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, passed away on August 18, 2023, leading to a sad period in time for the singer and his family. Her funeral arrangements included a wake and tribute night on October 12, followed by a funeral service on October 13 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wizkid had often expressed deep affection for his mother, especially through his music. Back in 2014, he released the song “Mummy Mi” as a tribute to her. Following her passing, he dedicated his sixth studio album, Morayo, released on November 22, 2024, in her memory.

His mother was seen as highly pivotal to Wizkid's success as a global superstar over the years and she was even often seen supporting her son's music career by attending his concerts on occasion. The singer himself described her as a massive support in his song Joy.