Wizkid and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who dropped out of university

In Nigeria, getting a university degree is often seen as the ultimate pathway to success. But for some of the country’s biggest stars, the classroom just wasn’t part of the journey. Whether it was to chase music, acting, or something in between, these celebrities hit pause on their education and still made it big.

1. Wizkid

Nigerian superstar Wizkid started out as a student at Lagos State University (LASU) but dropped out in 2009 to transfer to Lead City University in Ibadan. He eventually dropped in 2011 after two sessions while studying international relations. The decision to pause his schooling was aimed at focusing on his music career, and over a decade later it’s safe to say that it paid off.

2. Genevieve Nnaji

It might surprise you to know that one of Nollywood’s most iconic actresses, Genevieve Nnaji, didn’t go to university. She became a star at the young age of eight when she made her television debut in the soap opera Ripples and has continued to soar since then. She attended Methodist Girls College in Yaba, Lagos, before quitting school when she landed her first role. Sher then gained admission into the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG) but didn’t complete her studies because of her career.

3. 2Baba

Formerly known as 2Face, Afrobeats star 2Baba also dropped out of university to focus on his career. He was studying at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, but left school to chase music. He went on to become one of Africa’s most respected artists.

He once said in an interview on Channels TV, “I got robbed sometime in school. All my audio cassettes that I recorded they took them. I was sad for like a year plus. I dropped out and I am like look I am not continuing this thing I am going to follow music. I actually confessed to my parents. I told them the truth that I am not going back to school.”

4. Olamide

Nigerian rapper Olamide, like other celebrities on the list, also didn’t complete his degree at the tertiary institution. He studied mass communication at Tai Solarin University but dropped out due to financial problems.

5. Don Jazzy

The Mavin Records boss began studying business management at Ambrose Alli University but didn’t finish. He chose music and went on to become one of Nigeria’s most successful producers. His drive to become successful in his music career also led to his decision to end his marriage to the American model Michelle Jackson at the age of 22.