They had no reason to arrest me - Naira Marley on Mohbad's death

After two years of being cancelled by the court of public opinion, Naira Marley has now posted a tell-all video to explain his side of the controversy surrounding Mohbad’s untimely demise and the backlash he received since.

Recounting the tragic day in September 2023, he stated that he was taken by shock and disbelief when he heard the sad news.

Someone among us said Mohbad is dead and I thought they were lying. I thought it was a rouse to blow him up again. I was like, ‘People should be careful what they say. I saw reports saying that he died of an ear infection and I immediately felt they were lying.

The singer explained that despite not being in Nigeria at the time of Mohbad’s death, he was immediately blamed online.

Next thing I knew, I was trending on Twitter and people started posting videos from the NDLEA issue that year. People posted old videos of the fight he had in 2022 with his manager.I wasn't in the country, how can I be blamed? I can show you my passport stamped and when I came back to Nigeria. People started blaming me I didn't even have time to mourn him properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naira Marley also questioned why the police detained him when, according to him, the real investigation should have focused on those around Mohbad in the hours leading to his death.

If we were in a sane country, the police would have arrested everyone who was with him 24 to 48 hours before he died, the police had no reason to arrest me. I don't understand, I wasn't even in the country. People also dug up old videos of him and Sam larry. Sam Larry wasn't even in the country that time.

I came to Nigeria to support the investigations because people were pointing fingers at me, so people would understand that I had nothing to do with it. When I came back to Nigeria, I was in kpanti for two months and they held my passport. They had no reason to hold me for that long in a working country.

Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12, 2023, sparking outrage, protests, and calls for justice across Nigeria and beyond. His death was officially linked to complications from an injection administered by an auxiliary nurse, though circumstances around it remain widely debated.