You bullied Mohbad - Late singer’s father counters Naira Marley’s claim

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has countered Naira Marley’s claim of innocence in the harassment of his son when he was alive.

Mohbad’s father, who spoke in a recent interview with Sunday Scoop, insisted that he received reports of Naira Marley beating his son from people within the singer’s camp.

He added that he “personally witnessed other incidents,” although he did not specify the nature of the incidents he witnessed.

Recall that Naira had, in a viral video, argued his innocence, suggesting that he only ever tried to help the late singer and was never involved in his harassment or his eventual death.

However, Aloba has now offered an account that contradicts what Naira said in his viral video, instead reinforcing the previously held notion that the Marlian Music boss was involved in bullying the late singer while he was alive.

Aloba said, “I went to see Naira Marley over some of the things Mohbad had said, and that was all. But later, I personally witnessed other incidents. There were about three people present at the time—two are still alive today. One of them, who worked with Naira Marley, once came to report to me that Marley was be@ting Mohbad.

“When we went to see him to apologise, he wasn’t even speaking respectfully. People think I went there to collect money, but life is much more than what I want to eat.”

Also addressing Naira’s claim that Mohbad received his money through accounts linked to his mother-in-law, Aloba corroborated the ‘Soapy’ crooner’s story.

Aloba confirmed that Naira once raised concerns with him that the late singer was receiving payments through an account other than his own.

