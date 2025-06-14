Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz, who is the estranged husband of Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage, has launched a scathing attack on the singer's manager, Vanessa.

Taking to Instagram in a now-deleted post, Tee Billz accused Vanessa of overbooking Tiwa so much so that she doesn't get to spend time with their son, Jamal.

To start the post, Tee Billz declared his love for Tiwa before clarifying that he is not drunk, suggesting that he is well aware of his actions.

He noted that Jamal confessed to him that he's been lonely, giving the impression that Tiwa's busy schedule, which he blames on Vanessa, is the reason for the loneliness.

Tee Billz wrote, "I love the mother of my child, God will expose you! You only care about %. I hired you as a PR and the mother of my child, guilty, made u manager. I’m not drunk or high. You are a fraud. As lonely as Jamil confessed to me, you will never amount to nothing. I’m back! How the fuck are you a manager without a billboard! My son is so hurt not having is mom and I’m guilty too but respectfully fuck you Vanessa.”

Although deleting the post suggests Tee Billz has had a rethink, he is yet to make a follow-up statement or offer an apology to either Tiwa or Vanessa.

Also, Tiwa and Vanessa are yet to make comments addressing the post.