‘There was a time movement seemed impossible’: Toyin Lawani on dealing with paralysis

Renowned fashion designer Toyin Lawani has opened up about her struggle with paralysis and what kept her going through the enormous pain.

The mother of three described the pain she experienced as unimaginable in an Instagram post recounting her ordeal.

She revealed that there was a period when mobility seemed unattainable, noting that she remained strong and refused to let her condition define her existence.

The CEO of Tiannahs Place Empire detailed how every movement, exercise, and smile carried the weight of persistent pain that fuelled her resilience.

Lawani recalled being bedridden for six months and emphasised her commitment to avoiding a return to that state.

The fashion entrepreneur revealed that she’s been following her neurosurgeon’s instruction and has been engaging in minimal workouts, steering clear of heavy lifting and sit-ups to safeguard her spine.

Lawani urged others grappling with pain to resist its control and to show up boldly when it matters most.

She wrote: “From paralysis to perseverance, while the pain can feel Everlasting, Quitting is worse.

“There was a time when movement seemed impossible, but each small step forward is a testament to my don’t give up spirit.

“Every lift, every stretch, every rep , Every smile comes with pain I never thought I’d endure and which you can never imagine, Yet, it’s in these moments that I find strength in perseverance and resilience.

“Progress may be slow, but it’s progress nonetheless. I’ll keep pushing through, even when it’s hard, because the alternative is unthinkable. Just a Pretty unstoppable Girl living with DDD.

“My neurosurgeon passed it off cause I know online adviser will soon start now. Still swollen here and there but what I can’t mess with is my spine.

“Minimum workouts ok and not too much heavy lifting and no sit ups.

“When I think of the days I was bedridden for 6 months I don’t want to go back there again. Good to be out of the body brace for a while.

“To anyone going through pain right now you have to fight it , don’t let it dictate your life to you , Show out and show up when you need to”.

Lawani has style many of Nigeria's biggest celebrities including Wizkid, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham amongst others.