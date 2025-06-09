Is that what Jesus would do? - Tacha slams pastor Paul Adefarasin over viral video

Reality TV star and media personality Tacha has publicly called out House on the Rock’s senior pastor, Paul Adefarasin, following the circulation of a controversial video showing the pastor allegedly confronting a TikToker while holding what appeared to be a firearm.
The now-viral clip, shared across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), shows Adefarasin seated in a black Range Rover Autobiography. In the video, he winds down his window and sternly warns a young car spotter, a content creator known for documenting luxury vehicles around Lagos, to stop filming him. Some online viewers claim the pastor was seen brandishing a weapon.
Reacting to the incident in a passionate Instagram story, Tacha condemned both the pastor’s actions and the church’s reaction during a subsequent Sunday service.
I didn’t want to say anything about the church brouhaha that’s going on until I saw clips from today’s service. Because there’s nothing I hate more than gaslighting. Everybody saw the video. We all saw the video. And from the video, we can tell who the aggressor was.
In case you have forgotten, this pastor stopped his car, wound down, held an object that looks like a firearm and told this boy, ‘Don’t do that, don’t do that…’
And from what I remembered, the boy was even hailing the pastor in that video. There are so many car spotters all around the world. I don’t see what that boy was doing wrong. I don’t see how he was being aggressive. How was he being aggressive
The former Big Brother Naija housemate questioned how the pastor’s behaviour aligned with Christian values, noting that the car spotter appeared respectful in the video.
Didn’t you watch the video or you have selective blindness? And let me make this very clear, 90 percent of our Nigerian pastors will not get away with what they do in Nigeria outside Nigeria. The kind of Christianity they practice, if they try it anywhere outside Nigeria their church will close down within a year.
Let’s not even go far, if it was Seyi Tinubu or Wike or Wike’s son tthat did this same thing, one part of Twitter would be burning by now and it will burn for one week. But because he is a pastor, some persons are making excuses for him.