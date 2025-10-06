Imisi's road to victory in BBNaija Season 10 was fueled by her background and connection with the audience, rather than pity votes.

Opeyemi Imisi Ayanwale , the 23-year-old fashion designer from Oyo State, claimed the Big Brother Naija Season 10 crown with a decisive 42.8% of the vote . Her victory was less a reality TV win and more a powerful cultural coup, an emphatic triumph of the underdog over the invisible wall of classism.

In this article, we break down the six factors that fuelled her triumph as Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner

1. Relatability and the "Grass-to-Grace" Narrative

Imisi presented herself as a young, striving fashion designer chasing her big break. This narrative resonated strongly with a significant portion of the Nigerian public, who saw a reflection of their own struggles and aspirations in her.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Vulnerability and Personal Struggle

Imisi's openness about her deeply painful and traumatic childhood experiences, which she shared during a house task, evoked a massive wave of sympathy and support. This emotional vulnerability she displayed cemented her as a genuine underdog who had faced and overcome profound personal adversity.

3. The Power of Authenticity

ADVERTISEMENT

While strategy is key to winning Big Brother Naija, authenticity hardly ever fails. Imisi’s unfiltered persona, marked by her witty remarks, playful personality, and "timed nonchalance," contrasted sharply with housemates perceived as overly strategic, calculated, or concerned with projecting a flawless image. Imisi was celebrated for being fully and genuinely herself.

4. The "Ijoba 606" Fanbase

Imisi was conferred the nickname "Ijoba 606" (The Government) by her fellow housemate, Kulture, after she completed a HOH challenge. "Ijoba" is a Yoruba word meaning "government" or "reign."

ADVERTISEMENT

The number "606" is a widely recognized code for Lagos State and is also often used in Nigerian popular culture. This powerful, house-given tag solidified her growing fanbase into a coordinated and formidable voting bloc dedicated to crowning her the "people’s champion."

5. She owned the "Underdog" label

In many seasons of BBNaija, the winner is someone who starts without the assumed social advantage or wealth of other contestants. Did Imisi fit this "underdog" mold perfectly? Yes. However, her win over other strong contenders was celebrated as proof that raw talent, resilience, and a powerful personal story can trump class distinctions in a purely democratic voting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Taking a Leaf from Laycon’s Playbook