Controversial Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has reacted to being declared wanted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The Federal Government agency declared the rapper wanted via its official Instagram handle @officialnaptip Friday afternoon over allegations including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

The post read, “Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately.”

However, reacting to the development during an interview with Punch Newspaper’s Saturday Beats, Darlington downplayed it, saying he is not worried.

He said, “Thanks for the heads up, but I’m not worried. They have no right to declare me wanted. My lawyer has already sent it (the ‘wanted’ posted) to me. They just want to embarrass themselves. My lawyer will handle it.”

Note that NAPTIP declared the rapper wanted about a month ago after he refused to honour an invitation the agency extended to him to report to its headquarters in Abuja to answer questions over claims he made in an Instagram live video that suggested he might have raped a 15-year-old girl.

According to NAPTIP, Darlington had requested to honour the invitation on June 26, 2025, claiming the invitation came at short notice and he had other commitments scheduled for the date he was given.

In response, NAPTIP issued another letter to the rapper, signed by its Director of Information and Communications Technology and Coordinator of the Cybercrime Response Team, Hakeem Lawal, extending the invitation by only a few days.

The letter read in part, “The agency wishes to state that the invitation was sent to you on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, giving you sufficient time to prepare and appear as indicated. Moreover, the issue at hand is of urgent national importance and requires an urgent response.