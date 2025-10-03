Some family legacies are written in boardrooms, some in studios, and sometimes, in the tender act of cradling a baby . On 2 October, Somkele Iyamah introduced Backam Baby, a carrier baby wrap being the first product from her parenting line, a modern baby carrier inspired by African mothers . Somkele, co-founder of Backam, introduced the Backam Baby Carrier in the company's BB print and light toffee-colored unisex style. Designed to free up a parent’s hand with a baby close by, the carrier is a handy option for busy parents.

The Backam Baby Carrier

If you've ever watched African mothers gently tie their babies to their backs, you know it's not just a matter of convenience; it's a comfort tradition, one of warmth, togetherness, and trust. Backam reinvents this ancient wisdom for the modern parent. The Backam Baby Carrier is thoughtfully crafted: A wide strap belt that ties around the waist like a cincher (but without the tightness).

A big baby pouch that cradles the infant, with openings at the bottom for leg space.

Backpack straps that sit on the shoulders when the baby is secured.

Zipper pockets for extra room to store essentials like wipes, bottles, or pacifiers. It's not just a carrier; it's a parenting tool that bridges tradition and today's needs.

Backam Baby Carrier Outer View

Backam was born from a simple yet deep inquiry: How do we bring the best of tradition to parenting today? Watching African mothers effortlessly carry babies wrapped tightly around their backs prompted the mission of the brand. This practice was not only practical but also emotionally rich, providing a form of protection for the baby while giving mothers the freedom to work.

The launch has already stirred excitement across social media, with fans praising her for building a brand that reflects both her personal journey and the experiences of mothers everywhere. More than just a product, Backam feels like a statement: African moms deserve baby care solutions that honour their traditions while embracing modern life. Backam aspires to bring this practice to the global parents. By combining modern design with ancestral wisdom, the brand is uniting cultural heritage with innovation, reminding the world that the best solutions have always been within its reach.

