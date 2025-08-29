The first days back from the hospital are a blur. Between endless lists, advice from aunties, and what baby stores push at you, it is easy to end up with items you hardly use. New mothers know shopping for a newborn is exciting, but also overwhelming. Yet, in the middle of all the clutter, some products prove to be lifesavers, the kind that don’t make it onto the fancy lists but end up making motherhood smoother.

That’s why I turned to seven Nigerian mums to ask: What’s the most helpful baby product nobody told you about? Their answers were honest, practical, and surprisingly touching. Each story highlights how the right product can save time, reduce stress, and make a baby’s care much easier.

Why Baby Shopping Lists Don’t Always Help

If you have ever seen a “new mum essentials” checklist, you will notice the same things repeated: baby cot, clothes, stroller, car seat, feeding bottles. While many of these are important, they don’t always address the daily struggles new parents face, like a congested newborn who can’t sleep, or a rash that just won’t clear. The truth is that every baby is different, and so is every mother’s experience. What works for one mum may not work for another. That’s when experience, not a checklist, becomes a mother’s best guide.

The Most Helpful Baby Products, According to Nigerian Mums

1. Nasal Aspirator (Nasal Suction)

I got it because my mother-in-law was the one helping suck out my baby’s mucus then, but for my third baby I had to get this product because I lost my mother-in-law and I can’t do it myself. First, because it’s risky plus the irritation. - Mum 1

A nasal aspirator is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when preparing for a baby, but it helps clear a baby’s nose safely and quickly. Babies cannot blow their noses, and blocked airways make them restless. This small tool is hygienic, easy to use, and safer than traditional methods.

A dual-function electric nasal aspirator with both suction and spray modes, offering gentle, moderate, and strong suction settings (25–65 kPa) for clearing newborn congestion efficiently. It’s designed for safety and ease: BPA- and latex-free, comes with two soft silicone tips, a booger clip, cleaning brush, and charges via USB-C with a 600 mAh battery.

2. Breast Pump

For mums of preterm babies or those who need to be away from their newborns, a breast pump is essential. Mum 2 explained:

My baby was born preterm and was kept in the incubator and he needed to feed. I had to get the breast pump so I could supply the milk that’ll be fed to him.

A breast pump makes breastfeeding flexible and less stressful. It allows mothers to express milk and store it for when they cannot be physically present, ensuring the baby still benefits from breast milk. For working mums or those with health complications, it is one of the most practical breastfeeding essentials.

Proudly Nigerian, this double electric breast pump offers simultaneous expression for both breasts, saving time and supporting a healthy milk supply. Compact and straightforward, it’s an efficient and reliable choice for mothers seeking top-quality breastfeeding essentials.

3. Umbrella Mosquito Net

Mosquito nets are common, but not all are mobile. Mum 3 found the umbrella mosquito net to be far more practical:

I had gotten the normal baby cot that already comes with a net, but I got this umbrella mosquito net because I can’t carry my baby cot around everywhere I go, especially when we go visiting. The umbrella mosquito net serves me well. It’s very mobile, and I’m glad I bought it.

This product is particularly useful in Nigeria where mosquitoes are common. It provides safe protection for the baby, indoors or outdoors, without the stress of carrying heavy furniture around.

A lightweight, foldable “umbrella-style” net that shields your baby from mosquitoes, flies, and drafts, perfect for peaceful, comfortable sleep. Its easy-open, compact design keeps your baby warm and calm while staying highly portable for use at home or outdoors.

4. Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Skin issues like rashes are common in newborns, and finding what works can be frustrating. Mum 4’s relief came with Aquaphor:

It cleared my baby’s rashes in three days after days and weeks of trying other products with no results.

Aquaphor is widely known for its healing properties and is safe for babies’ sensitive skin. For mums struggling with rashes, dryness, or irritation, this ointment is a reliable baby skincare product that makes a visible difference quickly.

A calming, protective ointment that shields and soothes delicate baby skin, great for dry, chapped, or irritated areas, and is paediatrician-recommended. Free from fragrance, parabens, and dyes, and formulated with petrolatum to help heal and prevent skin irritation.

5. Breastfeeding Cookies

Sometimes the struggle is not with the baby, but with mum’s body. Mum 5 struggled to lactate until she discovered lactation cookies:

I struggle to lactate a lot, then I found this page on Instagram — milk booster. I got the cookies and my breast milk flowed like a river, it was like magic, I almost couldn’t believe it. I’ll definitely recommend it.

These cookies are made with ingredients that naturally boost milk supply. They are convenient and tasty, making them easier to stick to than some traditional remedies. For breastfeeding mothers with low supply, they can be an effective solution.

Richly flavoured with generous chocolate chips, these lactation cookies combine indulgence with nourishment. Twelve perfectly sealed biscuits per pack, designed to enhance breastmilk supply while offering a delicious treat.

6. Bottle Washer

Some products surprise you by how much they reduce stress. For Mum 6, it was the bottle washer:

I sincerely never knew it existed until I stumbled across it online. It’s been a lifesaver because I can’t imagine having to wash baby bottles among other things as a new mum. Although pricey, I’m all about comfort honestly, and I’ll recommend it for anyone who can afford it.

With newborns feeding multiple times a day, bottle washing can quickly become exhausting. This machine offers hands-free convenience, automatically washing, steam-sterilising, and gently drying bottles, pump parts, sippy cups, and accessories with six cleaning modes.

It tackles even tricky corners in just 19 minutes using powerful high-pressure spray jets and HEPA-filtered hot air. Portable and clutter-free: no plumbing needed, with separate clean/dirty water tanks, built-in wheels, and an LCD panel, all while using 85 % less water than traditional hand washing.

7. Aptamil Formula

For some babies, formula feeding is necessary, and finding the right brand can make all the difference. Mum 7 shared:

My baby was really underweight at birth, and I’d tried different baby formulas, including multivitamins plus breast milk, but nothing worked. So I found Aptamil, and that was it. It didn’t blow her up, but it improved her weight significantly.

Aptamil is often recommended for babies who need additional nutritional support. While breast milk is ideal, formulas like this provide balanced nutrition and can help with weight management in babies who need extra care.

Aptamil 1 Infant Milk Formula is a nutritionally complete, easy-to-digest formula designed for babies from birth to six months, enriched with Omega-3 DHA to support healthy brain development. Formulated with essential vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, and whey-based protein, all inspired by four decades of breast milk research to nourish both body and mind.

What These Stories Teach Us

The truth about motherhood is that no list can fully prepare you. The most helpful products often reveal themselves in the quiet, unplanned moments. They’re small supports that carry you through those fragile early days when your body is healing, your baby is adjusting, and you’re learning a brand-new rhythm of life.

Every mum’s journey is different, but what these mothers shared proves one thing: the most helpful baby product is not always the flashiest or most advertised. Sometimes it is a nasal aspirator, sometimes a mosquito net, or even a packet of lactation cookies.