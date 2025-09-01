There’s something refreshing about watching maternity style evolve in real time. No more hiding the bump. Today’s looks are confident, bold, and joyfully stylish. Bold prints, structured gowns, vibrant colours, and carefully crafted silhouettes.



Nigerian women are turning pregnancy into its own runway, and beyond looking good, they’re about reclaiming an identity that pregnancy sometimes threatens to blur.

Now, it is an era of haute couture statements, high-glamour elegance, and high fashion.This new wave of maternity fashion signals something larger: pregnancy is no longer a pause in a woman’s life or wardrobe.

Watching these women dress their bumps with elegance, personality, and joy feels refreshing, inspiring, and entirely overdue.



Nigerian celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Real Warri Pikin, Priscilla Ojo, Mercy Chinwo, Prudent Gabriel, Chika Ike, and BBNaija star Nengi Hampson are turning maternity wear into full-on fashion moments. Basically, they’re proving that bump or no bump, you can still be main character energy all the way through.

Motherhood is not monoscripted anymore. Some mothers stay home, devoting all their energy to raising their children full-time. Others balance high-paying jobs with childcare, demonstrating that ambition and care are not opposites. What unites them all is the beauty of their experience, the mix of sacrifice, love, and transformation that makes motherhood one of life's greatest callings. Here's a toast to the stunning mummies of 2025 and the designers who make them shine.

1. Toke Makinwa in Lale Season

Toke Makinwa has never followed the crowd when it comes to fashion in Nigeria; some might argue that she is a trendsetter. Her maternity fashion is no exception. She recently stunned in a teal green dried lace Lale Season gown. The gown featured dramatic round sequin drops at the hem, a gorgeous design detail that highlighted her baby bump. Featuring a deep V neckline and a daring back cut-out, this dress is sprinkled with sequins of varying sizes, creating a glamorous look that’s effortless. It comes in Mint and White, and is perfect for any occasion.

2. Mercy Chinwo in Rhonke Fella Collections

The gospel diva has been radiant since announcing her pregnancy, and her appearance in an outfit by Rhonke Fella Collections was stunning. The gown, floor-length and made up in dreamy pink-and-white tones, was Mercy's perfect canvas. It wasn't just a gown but a statement of femininity and spirituality, showing that maternity dressing can still possess elegance, beauty, and unabashed colour.

3. Priscilla Ojo in Mazelle Bridal

Priscilla Ojo's baby shower was a dream, and her outfit delivered that. Wearing a Mazelle Bridal masterpiece, she was beautiful in a sky-blue maxi ruched design with a dramatic slit and big tulle flowers floral patterns splattered everywhere on the dress. This was not just a dress; it was a story. Mazelle Bridal designed it like a fairytale, twisting the essence of new beginnings and motherly glory into one masterpiece. For Priscilla, who embodies Gen Z fashion and trendsetter style, this outfit proves that even while pregnant, your style can be as dreamy as a fairytale.

4. Real Warri Pikin in Home of Ziah

Well known for her energy, humour, and authenticity, Real Warri Pikin brought all of that and more to maternity fashion. At an event organised by The Continent DC for her and her team, she rocked a Home of Ziah piece that commanded attention. The sleek, body-hugging red dress caressed her figure, and two drapes, elegantly knotted underneath her bump, added drama and a goddess-like beauty. Passe. Unapologetic. Real Warri Pikin proves that maternity fashion doesn't dim your light, but can actually enhance it.

5. Prudent Gabriel in Prudential Atelier

Prudent Gabriel chose to celebrate her pregnancy in the most personal way, dressed in her own brand, Prudential Atelier, designed by P. Aries. Her maternity photoshoot dress was an airy white dress adorned with mesh flowers. The design featured dramatic ruffle drops on the hem and sleeves, gently cascading to the floor. It was glamorous, spotless, and feminine, radiating the purity of motherhood and showcasing the craftsmanship of Prudential Atelier.