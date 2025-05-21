Small Doctor raises alarm over alarming drug use among youths in Lagos

Nigerian singer Small Doctor has expressed concern over the growing drug abuse epidemic affecting young people in Lagos neighborhoods.
Taking to his X account on May 20, 2025, the Penalty singer recounted a recent visit to his old neighbourhood, describing it as heartbreaking.
The singer also made reference to a content creator known for anti-drug abuse advocacy, stating that his influence was greatly needed.
There is one bro that sings against drug abuse on socials; it's been a minute since I came across his content (David Something can’t fully remember). I think we need him more this moment.
ALSO READ: The Effects Of Smoking Colorado
He highlighted shocking scenes of familiar faces, once promising peers ,now visibly deteriorating from substance abuse.
I Strolled Through Hoods On Sunday And What I Saw Was Heartbreaking. The rate young chaps use drugs nowadays is alarming. Wasiu Ayinde told me 6 years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre, stating it is the new oil. That Man Saw The Future.
The most heartbreaking was when I arrived in my hood; I saw some promising guys we grew up together sleeping while standing 🤦🏾♂️, some were even making some crazy postures while sleeping. So Sad 😭.
See reactions below:
No b una celebrity they mentor them? No be waiting most of you Dey use do lifestyle now b dat? They practice what they saw and hear from your music .Fix up the entertainment industry. Let the clean up begin from you guys.
No offence bro, but leaders set the tone. If we’re speaking against drug abuse, the example we show matters. It’s hard to push the message when your content sometimes promotes smoking or drinking. You’re influential let’s not just talk change, let’s live it too. 🙏🏾
READ ALSO: Nigerians who take hard drugs can go to prison for 15 yrs if Tinubu signs new law