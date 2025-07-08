'She Said I Must Have Two Cars!’: Saka reveals why he married at 40

Veteran, Nollywood actor and comedian Afeez Oyetoro, famously known as Saka, has opened up about the personal struggles that delayed his journey to marriage, including battling with low self-confidence and financial instability during his early years in the industry.

In a deeply personal interview on the WithChude podcast hosted by Chude Jideonwo, the 61-year-old thespian and lecturer peeled back the curtain on his life before fame, revealing the challenges he faced as a budding actor trying to find his footing in a field that offered passion, but little to no financial reward.

“I don’t have confidence. I’m a very reserved person,” Saka shared candidly. “I got married late because of two things, which is myself and my profession.”



According to him, the theatre arts profession in Nigeria during his formative years was underappreciated and barely profitable.

“As at then, there was no money in theatre arts and nobody recognised artistes. We were just doing it for passion. And the worst part of it then is that we were only taught acting and not how to make money from theatre.”

These realities affected not just his career trajectory but also his personal relationships. The Phone Swap actor recalled how he was dismissed by a love interest who didn't see a future in his chosen path.



“I had nothing, not even a car, when I finished. Obviously, when you call a girl, they would look at you like there was no future for you. In fact, a lady told me I’m wasting my life, and advised me to leave the theatre and for something relevant.”

In another sobering moment, Saka remembered a specific incident that became a turning point:

“The woman I was supposed to marry, said I must have two cars before I can marry her. Then something told me that this is not my wife.”