‘I wish Wike did music, he would make hits’ – Odumodublvck applauds FCT minister’s vocals

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the hip-hop sensation wrote: “I wish say Wike dey do music. I hear something in his vocals. I’m not joking.” Odumodublvck’s comments have since sparked curiosity among fans and followers, many of whom recall Wike’s fondness for live music during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023.



Known for his flamboyant personality and charismatic public addresses, Wike often accompanied state events with performances from his personal live band.



Since assuming office as the FCT Minister, Wike has reportedly moved the band to Abuja, where they continue to perform at official functions. In fact, just last month, while inaugurating the collector road from Mabushi to the Judges’ Quarters in Katampe, the minister publicly announced a pay raise for his musical entourage. Wike’s band has gained popularity for delivering viral tunes that often echo political sentiments and catchy slogans. Notable tracks include ‘As E Dey Sweet Us’, ‘Agreement Is Agreement’, and ‘Biggie Man’, all of which have gained traction on social media for their humor, energy, and meme-worthy appeal. Odumodublvck’s praise adds a surprising pop culture layer to Wike’s persona—suggesting that, beyond politics, the minister might just have what it takes to command a stage in Nigeria’s vibrant music scene.



Who is Odumodublvck Odumodublvck (born Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu in 1993) hails from Abuja and rose to prominence with hits like “Picanto” and “Declan Rice”, gaining recognition from mainstream stars such as Wizkid and Davido.



