Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has expressed frustration at the lack of genuine friendship in the music industry.

The ‘Asiwaju’ singer said this while appearing on the recent episode of The Stanley Agu Show, where he also revealed that relationships in the music industry are often business-oriented.

He explained that people in the music industry hang around you only as long as they stand to gain something from you. He noted that these people move on when they realise you have nothing more to offer them.

The 25-year-old singer said he wished he knew this before entering the industry, suggesting that he might have been taken advantage of at some point over the relatively short time he’s been there.

He said, “One thing I wish I had known earlier is that no one is your friend in the [music] industry.

“The most you can have is maybe two genuine friends that stand by you and want to see you grow and even when things are bad, they are with you and making sure that you are good. That’s all, man.

“Everything is business. Nobody cares. Just known that everything is business. They are moving around with you because you can offer at that time. The moment you might not be able to offer anything, a lot of people will switch. Remember, the most friends you can have in the industry might be two or one or none.”