Why I became toxic at age 6 – Ruger

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has admitted that he became toxic when he was only 6 years old.

According to the ‘Asiwaju’ singer, who spoke during a recent interview on the Bro Bants podcast, his first heartbreak experience during his childhood started his toxicity.

Recounting his heartbreak experience, the 25-year-old singer said he had developed feelings for an older woman who, in return, playfully referred to him as her ‘boyfriend’, leading him to believe they were in a relationship.

However, he was left “heartbroken” when he saw the aunt sleeping with another man through her window.

He admitted that the experience left him crying, traumatised and singer Styl-Plus’ early 2000s smash hit, ‘Imagine That’.

“The last time that I experienced heartbreak, I was very, very young. There was this aunty that I liked, she used to call me ‘my boyfriend.’ So, I assumed that she was my woman. I was just 6 years old,” he said.

“I got heartbroken because one day, I saw some guy smashing her through her window. The guy was t*****g her up. I cried. I was traumatised. I started singing ‘Imagine That’ by Styl-Plus. That was what started my toxicity. That experience broke my heart.”

Recall that earlier in the year, Ruger announced his plan to get married before the year 2025 runs out.

In February, he took to Snapchat to express how the recent surge in weddings in the country had made him rethink his “playboy” lifestyle.

He wrote, “Everybody is just getting married. Got me questioning myself— how long will I continue this playboy shiii? I am settling down this year, period. I’ll soon be 30, tf.”