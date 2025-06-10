My first ₦500,000 earning was given to the church - Ruger 

Afrobeats star, Ruger, has revealed that the very first money he made from music, a ₦500,000 payment, was entirely given to his church.
The “Asiwaju” hitmaker made the confession during a recent interview with VJ Adams, where he reflected on his financial journey and how fame has reshaped his perspective on money and life.
At every point in my career, I felt happy with what I had because it got bigger each time. My first payment was like 500k when I first came out, and I can remember how I gave everything to the church. I didn't use it, and the next payment was like a million, and I was so happy. Buying parfaits and stuff, and more millions came in the space of a year.
Ruger acknowledged that money does change people, regardless of what others might say.
Tom Cruise Returns for the Final Reckoning – Mission: Impossible Hits Cinemas Nationwide from May 23rd!
Money changes everybody; don't mind what others say. A lot of things change when you start making money; the way you address things and the way you approach things Is different.
He then revealed that he aspires to be as wealthy as American rapper and business mogul Jay Z.
Some people are so rich that they don't stress at all, that's the point where I want to get. You see Jay Z? No matter how many times he's called out, he never speaks. Thats the kind of money I want.