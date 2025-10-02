Afrobeats star Rema has earned a major global milestone, becoming the only African artist featured on the 2025 TIME 100 Innovators list. TIME describes the annual ranking as a celebration of individuals who are shaping culture, technology, and creativity worldwide.

For Rema, the recognition underscores not just his personal achievements but also Afrobeats' growing role in global music.

What the TIME 100 Innovators List Represents

The TIME 100 franchise has become one of the most recognised platforms for spotlighting influential figures across industries. First published in 1999, the annual list has evolved into a cultural benchmark, featuring leaders, artists, and pioneers whose work is considered groundbreaking on a global scale. Unlike Person of the Year, which often singles out one individual or group, the TIME 100 breaks influence down into categories including Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators.

Entrants are chosen by TIME editors, with nominations coming from past honorees and the international writing staff. The final result is a cross-industry snapshot of people shaping the future. Previous lists have featured global figures ranging from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, and Ngozi Okonjo Iweala. In music, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Nigerian star Burna Boy (featured in 2024) have been past honorees. The TIME 100 Innovators category specifically highlights rising leaders who are redefining their fields. To be the only African artist included in 2025 reflects both the scale of Rema’s reach and the recognition of Afrobeats as a global force.

Rema’s selection follows a string of international successes that have positioned him at the forefront of Afrobeats. His 2022 hit " Calm Down " became one of the most-streamed African songs in history, crossing the billion-stream mark twice and breaking into markets from the United States to India.

The track's remix with Selena Gomez pushed it further into mainstream global charts, earning him performances in arenas and stadiums across continents. His latest album also earned a Grammy nomination, cementing his credibility beyond viral singles and into the world of full-length artistry. That combination of commercial impact and critical recognition made his inclusion on the 2025 list inevitable.

Angélique Kidjo on Rema

Each TIME 100 profiles are written by a peer or industry figure, and Rema’s was penned by Grammy-winning legend Angélique Kidjo . In her essay, she linked his rise to the wider legacy of African music icons like Fela Kuti, Miriam Makeba, and Youssou N’Dour. ‘I fell in love with Rema’s Calm Down,’ she wrote. ‘It has a unique flow and feel, not mimicking Western pop; it is rooted in Africa but also catchy and virtuosic. I love to sing it.’ Kidjo emphasised that Rema represents the international success of Afrobeats, a genre now leading global playlists and influencing pop music worldwide. His ability to balance authentic African rhythms with universal appeal, she noted, is what sets him apart.

Afrobeats on the World Stage

Rema’s recognition comes during a period when Afrobeats has firmly established itself in global pop culture. Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems have sold out international venues, collaborated with Western superstars, and picked up Grammy wins and nominations, and Rema’s presence on the TIME 100 Innovators list continues to signal more than commercial success and position Afrobeats as a cultural innovation shaping how the world consumes music.