Tems, as we know, has firmly established herself as one of Nigeria’s biggest exports and a voice shaping the global music scene. Earlier this year, she crossed one of streaming’s most unforgiving thresholds: becoming the first African woman to surpass one billion Spotify streams on a single track, thanks to her collaboration "Wait For U" with Future and Drake.



A few months later, she added another career milestone to her belt when she won her second Grammy, this time for Best African Music Performance with Love Me JeJe.

So when Tems showed up at Blankets & Wine in Nairobi on 28 September 2025, the city was ready. She hit the stage at 9:20 p.m. as the night’s headliner, performing on the Live Stage with an hour-long set that swung from tender, slow burners to vibey sing-alongs. Love Me JeJe, of course, was the emotional high point, drawing the kind of reception only Tems can command right now.

The look that sparked a debate

Tems stepped out in an all-white outfit that was clean, sharp, and totally her. She wore a fitted long-sleeve top with a cutout and a deep neckline, matched with high-waisted flared trousers that gave her a defined finish under the stage lights. She skipped heavy styling; there was no dramatic jewellery or overdone extras.

Tems Pulled Up In All White for Blankets and Wine, Nairobi

Instead, she let her hair fall in soft waves around her shoulders and kept her makeup light, with just enough glow to catch the spotlight. It was Tems doing what she does best: commanding attention without needing to scream for it.

Fans had plenty to say

Online, the reactions came in waves. Some fans thought the outfit was a little too modest for a concert. A few people joked about wanting more skin, pointing out that Nairobi crowds tend to expect flashier, skin-baring looks from headliners. But just as quickly, others clapped back, saying this is exactly who Tems has always been. Tems even chimed in herself, posting on X(formerly Twitter).

If you’ve followed her career, you know it’s not the first time Tems’ style has sparked conversation. Earlier this year, when she posted a bikini photo for her 30th birthday, the internet nearly stopped scrolling. The buzz wasn’t just about her body; it was also about how rare it was to see her in something so revealing. People were shocked because Tems usually keeps it understated. That’s part of what makes her wardrobe choices so compelling: she doesn’t dress to meet the expectations of an industry that often pushes women to show more. She dresses for herself, her mood, and her own sense of comfort.