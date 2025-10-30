Ranked: Top 10 Music Videos By TG Omori

He is the eye behind the Afrobeats phenomenon; the man whose distinct, high-octane visuals have defined an entire generation of Afrobeats. TG Omori (ThankGod Omori Jesam), also known as Boy Director, doesn’t just shoot music videos; he creates moments that become part of our culture.

His style is easy to recognize: a mix of cinema-like visuals and real street vibes, setting a level that many try to reach.

Forget YouTube views or social media hype, this is about real quality.

In this article, we are ranking TG Omori’s best videos based on their concept, storytelling, and top-notch execution.

10. DJ Neptune ft. Joeboy & Mr Eazi – Nobody (2020)

The video for ‘Nobody’ is pure fun. TG Omori fills it with bright colours, smooth dance moves, and playful energy. The theme is inspired by the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson, and you can see it in the outfits, the moves, and the classic pop feel. The story follows a simple high-school love vibe, with clean, sharp visuals that are easy on the eyes. Overall, it’s a stylish and feel-good video that matches the song’s catchy rhythm perfectly

9. Seyi Vibez – Shaolin (2023)

In this music video, Boy Director brilliantly blends Seyi Vibez’s street-hop sound with martial arts aesthetics. The video is set in dark, smoky scenes that remind you of old-school kung fu movies. Seyi Vibez appears as a serious, warrior-like character, a new and bold look for him. The concept shows how versatile TG Omori is, proving he can mix different styles to tell fresh stories.

8. Teni – Hustle (2022)

The video stands out because of its relatable story. We see Teni in simple clothes, living everyday Nigerian life and showing the quiet pride that comes with hard work. But the most powerful part is when she’s shown inside a car underwater. It’s a strong image that represents how the hustle can feel like you’re drowning or struggling to breathe. That moment captures the tough times people face before success, giving the video a deeper meaning beyond fancy visuals.

7. Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga Lo Lo (2022)

This video became a cultural moment because it was one big, colourful celebration. The idea was simple; a grand carnival all about ‘buga’, showing off success with pride. TG Omori filled the screen with bright colours, beautiful costumes, and energetic dancers. The video perfectly captured the song’s joyful spirit and helped turn it into a worldwide dance craze.

6. Naira Marley & Zlatan – Am I A Yahoo Boy (2019)

This is the very moment TG Omori's career truly took off, transforming him into the industry's most in-demand director. This visual project was a highly controversial and incredibly effective response to a major, real-time event. Released immediately following Naira Marley's widely publicized issues with the EFCC, Omori capitalized on the breaking news, using the visual medium to send a bold message. The video was gritty, unapologetic, and perfectly captured the raw, unfiltered energy of the streets at a pivotal moment of national tension. It also set a defiant visual tone for the Marlian movement. Omori loudly announced his presence in the industry as a director unafraid of risk, relevance, and controversy.

5. Teni – Billionaire (2019)

‘Billionaire’ is one of TG Omori’s best and funniest story-driven videos. It follows Teni’s dream of becoming rich, filled with funny scenes and big, dramatic moments, including a clever remake of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ game show featuring Frank Edoho himself, and even a mock political campaign. It feels like a short movie that perfectly matches the song’s message about chasing success. The video remains a fan favourite for both its humour and creativity

4. Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana (2022)

This video for ‘Bandana’ was set in a broken-down world, it shows Fireboy DML leading a group of followers in a powerful, almost spiritual revolution. Omori went all out by building huge sets like a church in a deserted land and using top-quality effects, including a floating, customized Peugeot. The video mixes religion and action, perfectly matching the song’s message about faith, strength, and ambition. It stands out as one of Omori’s boldest works.

3. Davido – FEEL (2023)

Davido’s ‘FEEL’ shows TG Omori at his biggest and boldest. The music video is like a full Hollywood movie with a touch of romance. It’s packed with dramatic scenes, fast car chases, and sharp outfit changes. It feels less like a regular music video and more like a short action film. Omori proves his skill here, delivering clean, glossy visuals that look world-class. It screamed high-budget.

2. Asake – Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) (2022)

The visuals for ‘PBUY’ defined the signature, chaotic-yet-controlled aesthetic of the Asake era. It eschewed a literal plot in favour of defining a visual mood board—part street credibility, part spiritual ascent. We see the artist surrounded by disciples, often in slow motion, dressed in symbolic garments. Omori distilled complex themes of faith and hustle into a series of abstract, stunning, and highly influential tableaux. This film established the new visual language of Nigerian street-pop.

1. Flavour & Baaba Maal – AFROCULTURE (2025)

The most ambitious project on this list is ‘Afroculture,’ a true cinematic explosion of pan-African unity. TG Omori confirmed he received a blank cheque from Flavour to make this visual come to life. When asked what was the budget for the eye-catching project, Omori responded on X(formerly known as Twitter):

“Blank cheque. Ijele said ‘do as you like, i will pay’.”

And the result is arguably the greatest spectacle in the history of African music. Omori was tasked with fusing Nigerian Highlife with Senegalese traditional rhythms, and he delivered an epic. The production quality is unparalleled: the meticulous details, the intentional graininess, the breathtaking sharpness, the vibrant colour grading, and the commitment to the pan-African theme are arguably Omori's perfect visual execution.