Justin Bieber Spotted Vibing to Fireboy DML’s ‘Playboy’ Live on Twitch

Pop icon Justin Bieber has once again proved his ear for global sounds.

The Canadian superstar, 31, known for shaping modern pop and discovering emerging trends before they go mainstream, was spotted vibing to Nigerian singer Fireboy DML’s 2022 hit “Playboy.”

In a viral clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the singer himself on Saturday, Oct. 25, Bieber is seen sinking hoops with his usual laid-back swagger during a Los Angeles basketball game between teams SKYLRK and Nahmiason October 23.

But what caught fans’ attention wasn’t the game. It was the soundtrack. Playing in the background of Bieber’s video was Fireboy’s 2022 smash “Playboy”.

A second video, now circulating widely online, shows Bieber live on Twitch, pink hoodie pulled up, mouthing the lyrics of the track while scrolling on his phone where the track was blasting from.

This is not the first time Bieber has leaned into Afrobeats.

What Fans Are Saying

The clip has reignited conversations about the pop icon’s growing affection for Afrobeats and social-media users were quick to react.

One wrote: “Real recognise real.”

Another said: “No be today, Justin na proper afrobeat loyal fan.”

A third user quipped: “That’s my song fr!!”

One other user praised Fireboy songwriting prowess saying: “When it comes to pen-game. Omo. DML is clear >>>> The guy is a good and fine songwriter.”

Released on March 24, 2022, “Playboy” is one of Fireboy DML’s defining hits. It appeared on his 2022 album of the same name, and quickly became a staple in global Afrobeats playlists. The track peaked at No. 4 on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart.

The music video has since racked up over 19 million YouTube views and the song has amassed nearly 100 million Spotify streams.

The Bigger Picture

Seeing Bieber, a global superstar, with more than 70 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 295 million Instagram followers, lip-sync to Fireboy’s song only reinforces how far the genre has travelled.

It highlights the growing crossover of Afrobeats into mainstream pop. It shows that global super-stars are still taking note of African music.

Fireboy DML, 29, has been cited by critics as a key figure in the globalisation of Afrobeats. This moment also shines a light on streaming power and artist collaboration.

Although Bieber and Fireboy DML reportedly have a track together, no official release has materialised yet. But with this viral moment, fans are more hopeful than ever that a joint track could finally happen.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s back-to-back releases, Swag and Swag II, generated a massive commercial splash, with the combined projects quickly surpassing one billion streams globally. The first installment, Swag, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking a huge streaming week and reaching number one in multiple countries. Swag II features Afrobeats star Tems on the track “I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL”.

However, the dual release received mixed reviews, with many outlets praising the alternative R&B production but criticizing the overall 44-song length as bloated and lacking cohesion.

Despite this, the albums were celebrated by many fans for their introspective themes and musical exploration, signaling a new chapter of creative freedom for the artist. Standout tracks like the single "Daisies" also achieved significant individual success, debuting in the Billboard Hot 100's top 10.