Renowned Nigerian media personality and television host Frank Edoho has announced that his second marriage has come to an end.

He disclosed this during an appearance on the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast.

Edoho, of ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ fame, got into his second marriage when he married Sandra Onyenuchenuya in 2013 after the crash of his first marriage to Katherine Obiang in 2011.

Dropping the latest update on his marital situation during the interview, Frank admitted that he’s probably not good at marriage.

He noted, however, that he did all within his power and even stretched himself to ensure the success of both marriages, but they ultimately ended in ruin.

He said, “Maybe I’m not good at marriage, I must confess. The two women I had been married to are not my soul mates. Love of your life is different from your soul mate. The love of your life is the person who comes to your mind when you think of love. But your soul mate is someone who understands you even before you express yourself, and you naturally align with.

“I know that I went above and beyond for the two marriages. I carried my partner… I can abandon everything for her. But you don’t blame them for falling out of love with you. Take the footballer Kaka, for example, he’s a Brazilian and he looks as handsome as an Indian.

“Very handsome guy, even when he retired from football, he was still handsome. But his wife divorced him. Do you know what she said? ‘He is too good.’"