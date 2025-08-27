Taylor Swift finds love, announces engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement.

The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram on August 26, 2025, with a fun caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post featured romantic shots from Kelce's proposal in a garden filled with pink and white flowers.



In another post, she holds a dazzling engagement ring with a massive Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond, custom-designed with half-moon side stones, valued between $125,000 and $5 million.

The proposal reportedly took place in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, about two weeks before the Instagram reveal. In the joint post, Swift set the tone with the playful caption about their career roles.

READ ALSO: How Taylor Swift shattered Grammy record with 4th Album of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-year love story blossoms

The couple’s romance dates back to mid-2023 when Travis Kelce attended a stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.



Their relationship went public in October 2023, and they made their Instagram debut in June 2024, followed by their red carpet premiere a year later.



Since then, Swift has been a regular presence at Travis' NFL games, including the record-breaking Super Bowl LIX, where her man's Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Travis also made surprise stage appearances at her concerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love at last for Swift after failed high-profile romances

Over the years, the pop icon has been open about love and heartbreak, turning her relationships into some of the most relatable and iconic songs in modern music.

Swift’s first high-profile romance was with Joe Jonas during the summer of 2008. The relationship lasted just a few months and famously ended when Jonas broke up with her over the phone.



The sting of that sudden split inspired several songs, including 'Forever & Always', 'Mr. Perfectly Fine', 'Last Kiss', and 'Holy Ground'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift briefly dated Twilight actor Taylor Lautner in 2009. She found love with fellow musician John Mayer in a tumultuous relationship that lasted a few months, and his captured in her songs 'Dear John', 'The Story of Us', and 'Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In late 2010, Swift began dating actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Though their relationship only lasted a few months, and like her past experiences, her time with the actor inspired the songs 'The Moment I Knew', 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', and 'I Bet You Think About Me'.

Perhaps her most significant relationship before meeting her fiancé, Kelce, was with British actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. The couple kept much of their romance private, and their time together was captured in the songs 'Lover', 'Cornelia Street', and 'Invisible String'.



After splitting with Alwyn in 2023, she was reported to have had a fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to Alwyn

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce: The chosen one

By mid-2023, Swift found herself in a new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.



Unlike her past romances, this one unfolded more publicly and with a sense of stability. After two years of dating, the pair announced their engagement in August 2025, marking the beginning of what fans hope will be her happy ending.

With love, commitment, and even marriage now on the horizon, Swift’s story has come full circle.