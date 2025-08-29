Is Falz the Bahd Guy finally getting married?

One of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelors, Falz the Bahd Guy, has stunned Nigerians by announcing what seems to be his engagement to a mystery lady.

In the evening of August 28, 2025, the rapper took to Instagram, posting three pre-wedding photoshoot pictures.



The dark, moody-themed captured him hand-in-hand with a mystery woman, though her face was cleverly obscured, keeping fans guessing.

He wrote, “It’s been a long time coming, and having to do this with you is one of the best decisions of my life. First of all, introduction…”

Has Falz really found love?

The announcement comes as a shock, especially since Falz has long been vocal about his detachment from romantic entanglements.

In a May 2025 interview, he admitted that he had never told anyone “I love you” and had never truly been in love. He added that he had never even been heartbroken, describing himself as someone who had kept relationships at arm’s length, often prioritising work and personal growth.

In another 2024 interview, he recounted his worst first-date experience, revealing how awkwardness washed his few attempts at romance.

Falz's marriage announcement is even more shocking considering the rapper hasn't been linked with any romantic relationship in the past few years.

Both fans and celebrities have reacted to the announcement with amusement and skepticism over Falz's announcement.



Reality TV star and actress Vee Iye shared that only a wedding certificate would convince her, while musician, comedian, and actor Nasboi shared that only a kiss would make him believe.

A potential music video

Falz recently released a new album titled 'The Feast'. Some believe his wedding announcement is probably off the set of a music video for one of the songs on the album.



Media personality and Hypeman DO2TUN echoed this skepticism with his comment, "Just tell us when the music video is dropping".

Amidst the congratulatory messages and skepticism, one question lingers on the minds of everyone: . "Is Falz really getting married?"