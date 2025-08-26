Would Tacha have won Big Brother Naija if she wasn't evicted?

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, has revisited the conversation surrounding her disqualification from the reality TV show, stating with confidence that she would have undoubtedly won.

During her recent appearance on Pulse Hot Takes, the reality star confidently stated that she was certain of her chances of winning the season. She said,

I knew I was going to win, I don't think I'd I've won, I know,



The fact that they were always putting me up for eviction all the time. In the history of BBNAIJA, nobody has stood up for 11 possible evictions like I did, but each time I stayed," she said on her constant survival in the Big Brother Naija Season 4 reality show.



At that point, I knew that there were people on the outside who were serious about voting for me," she adds on how her challenges in the house helped her build a strong fanbase.

Why was Tacha disqualified?

Tacha's dreams were cut short on Day 89 of the 2019 Pepper Dem Season when she was disqualified due to physical violence.

The decisive moment came during a heated clash with fellow housemate Mercy Eke, in which Tacha pushed, shoved, and forcibly pulled Mercy's hair, which was a clear violation of Big Brother’s rules against physical aggression.



Tacha was subsequently disqualified, while Mercy received a strike and went on to eventually win the show.

Would Tacha have actually won?

While it is impossible to say for sure if Tacha would have emerged as the winner of her season, her popularity throughout her stay in the house suggests she stood a strong chance.



Her ability to survive 11 eviction nominations highlighted the level of support she commanded from viewers, who consistently rallied behind her.

How has Tacha fared since leaving BBNaija?

Beyond the show, Tacha’s influence and success have only grown, cementing her as one of the most notable and bankable figures to emerge from the BBNaija franchise.

Since leaving the house, Tacha has built a thriving career as a media personality, entrepreneur, and influencer.



Banking on the support of her loyal fan base, the Titans, she continues to enjoy significant social currency that has earned her lucrative brand endorsement deals and collaborations with international brands. She has also launched businesses, including a fashion line and a logistics venture.



The 29-year-old is currently planning to break a Guinness World Record for the most makeovers in 24 hours.

