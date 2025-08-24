It almost left me depressed - Veekee James on claim that she stole her friend's man

Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James has opened up about the negative impact rumours that she stole her husband, Femi Atere, from a friend had on her.

The 30-year-old designer made the revelation during a recent interview on The Nancy Isime Show, where she appeared alongside her husband.

She explained that the rumours made her experience what being depressed felt like, as she almost fell into depression.

Veekee noted that the rumour caused her to stay in her room for two days crying and praying, and God came through for her. She added that she has now developed a thick skin to negative comments and trolling.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “There was one that really shook me, and that was the period when we had to ask God to help us come out of it. Immediately, we came out of it; that was the end.

Veekee James and her husband.

“It was a story about how I stole him from a friend, and we were sleeping with each other, which was all lies. And it almost put me into depression. That was the first time I got to know what people who say they feel depressed felt.

“I remember entering my room and not coming out for two days. I was crying and praying. The way God brought me out felt like a miracle and I kept hearing more stories which I laugh off.”

Veekee and Femi tied the knot on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in the presence of celebrities like Juliana Olayode, Eniola Ajao, Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Priscilla Ojo, Pretty Mike, and many more.