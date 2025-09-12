Pulse Weekly Rundown: Charlie Kirk's assassination and other major celebrity news this week

It has been an eventful week in the entertainment industry, with celebrities making headlines for reasons ranging from personal milestones to unexpected controversies. Sadly, some deaths were recorded, and some drama as well.

Here’s all that happened this week in the celebrity world.

Popular conservative Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a U.S. campus event

In breaking news that resonated far beyond U.S. borders, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at a public event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was 31.



The shooting occurred during the opening leg of his "American Comeback Tour," in front of around 3,000 attendees.

His death has triggered widespread mourning in conservative political circles.



Following the incident, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative student activist Charlie Kirk, pictured May 2018, tweeted a theory that the French "yellow vest" rioters want to be led by US President Trump, which Trump himself has retweeted

Hilda Baci begins Guinness World Record attempt for largest pot of jollof rice

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci kicked off her ambitious Guinness World Record attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice, aiming to use 250 bags of rice.



The event, which attracted over 20,000 registrations, kicked off at Eko Hotel in Lagos on September 12, 2025.

Davido and Chioma mark one-month anniversary of white wedding

Afrobeats superstar Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, are celebrating one month since their white wedding in Miami, Florida.



Chioma commemorated the milestone with heartfelt social media posts, and Davido responded by calling the wedding day “the best day ever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Baba evicted from Victoria Island property over legal dispute

Veteran comedian Ali Baba was reportedly evicted from a Victoria Island property. The eviction stemmed from a court dispute involving the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and Harold Expansion Industries.

AMCON had sold the property to Ali Baba in 2021 for ₦220 million, but the Federal High Court later ruled that AMCON failed to prove the debt claim, dismissed their case, and awarded ₦500 million in damages.

Comedian Ali Baba believes that education for children 10 years and under is pertinent [Instagram/ Alibaba Gcfr]

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan attacks Naira Marley on stage at Benin Republic concert

During a recent concert in the Benin Republic, a fan stormed the stage and attempted to physically attack Naira Marley while he was performing.



Security intervened to remove the individual, and Naira tried to continue but experienced a mic failure.



He later shared a clip of the incident on X with a playful caption. The event comes amid lingering controversies around the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Vast of Afrobeats duo Bracket reveals near-death cancer experience

One half of the duo, Bracket, opened up about his battle with lymphoma, a cancer of the blood, which he encountered in 2013.



He described a harrowing treatment process, including delays in diagnosis, a demanding financial burden, significant blood loss, and signing forms to protect doctors in case outcomes were poor. He also shared that he's now cancer-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Ibrahim Chatta mourns the death of his godson

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta announced the passing of his godson via Instagram.



He also reflected on past tragedy, recalling that his first child died due to poverty and medical neglect. This loss adds to recent painful stories in the industry: it’s the second time in under a week that a Nollywood actor has lost a child.

Odumodublvck says he “never wanted to be a musician.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper Odumodublvck shared in an interview that he never initially aimed to be an artist.



He said his original plan was to manage artists, but fate intervened when he accompanied a friend to a studio. That chance event led him to write, record, and pursue performing.