VIDEO: Fan attacks Naira Marley at Benin Republic concert

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, was on Saturday attacked by a fan while on stage performing at a concert in the Benin Republic.

In a video circulating online, the Marlian Music label boss was seen delivering an energetic performance when a fan stormed the stage and attempted to attack him, holding on to him in an apparent act of aggression.

Security personnel quickly swarmed the unidentified fan before he could do any harm and carried him off the stage.

With the chaotic incident averted, an unflustered Naira attempted to continue his performance, but his microphone failed to work, as the short clip came to an end.

Naira has since reacted to the incident by reposting a clip of the attack on his X handle with a playful caption: “The moment I got attacked on stage 😂😂😂😂 see baba oninu re.”

The attack on Naira comes weeks after the singer publicly addressed controversies surrounding the death of his former signee, Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos at the age of 27.

In the video shared on YouTube, Naira denied involvement in Mohbad’s death or even bullying him when he was alive.

He claimed that the late singer was struggling with drug use and was on a self-inflicted path to a mental breakdown.

He also criticised the police for his two-month detention, stating that investigations should have focused on those with Mohbad in the 24–48 hours before his death.