'I never wanted to be a musician' – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has opened up about his initial preferred career choice, revealing that music was not his original plan.

The 31-year-old rapper made this revelation during a recent interview where he also recounted how he stumbled into a music career by chance.

On his preferred career choice, the ‘Declan Rice’ singer revealed that he initially set out to be an artist manager, but music called him.

He said, “I never said I wanted to be an artist. I wanted to go and manage somebody, and the person asked me to write music. I gave it a chance, and that’s how it started. Music called me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to a chance event that saw him accompany a friend to the studio, Odumodu was nudged into the music path.

“He came to me and said he was downstairs, that he had dropped out and wanted to record. He asked me to manage him. We gave our last N20,000 for production. When we got to the studio, I ended up writing the song,” he recounted.

Even though music was not Odumodu’s first choice of career, he’s been very successful at it with several awards and accolades to show for it.

In 2023, his smash hit, ‘Declan Rice’, was ranked by Spotify as its second biggest global rap song of that year.

The single, released in March 2023, achieved huge commercial success, reaching the No. 1 spot on Apple Music Nigeria's Top 100 and Spotify Nigeria's Top 5.

ADVERTISEMENT