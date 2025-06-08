PHOTOS: Billionaire businessman, Razaq Okoya, wife, son visit Tinubu in Lagos

Nigerian singer Raheem Okoya, popularly known as Siraheem, was in the company of his billionaire businessman father, Razak Okoya, during a visit to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos this weekend.

The ‘Credit Alert’ singer took to his Instagram page to share photos from the visit, which also featured his mother, Folasade Okoya.

In the caption for the photos, Siraheem disclosed what was discussed during the meeting as he called on God to bless the country.

He wrote, “It was an honor to sit alongside our visionary leader, His Excellency and my God Father President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to engage in meaningful discussions on the nation’s industrial development. The future holds great promise. God bless Nigeria!”

Recall that earlier in the year, Siraheem trended for the wrong reason when he and his younger brother were caught on camera at a party spraying money from a stash of cash a mobile policeman was carrying for them.

The video got Nigerians riled up as the Okoya brothers were called out for reducing an officer of the Nigerian Police Force to some sought of Assistant.

They were also criticized for breaking the Naira abuse law which the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, has been big on enforcing in recent months. Some sections of Nigerians even called for their arrest.

Reacting to the controversy caused by their action, Siraheem apologized, saying that he had no intentions to cause trouble or harm as he was only 'naive'.