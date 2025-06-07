PHOTOS: Tinubu, Bill Gates, Otedola visit Dangote's billion-dollar refinery

President Bola Tinubu and American billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, paid a high-profile visit to the iconic Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant on Friday, a moment described as “historic” by Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola.

The visit was shared on Otedola’s official X page, where he posted photos from the event and referred to the refinery as the “eighth wonder of the modern era.”

Also present at the site were Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, who owns the refinery, and Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group — Dangote’s longtime business rival.

Taking to X, Otedola wrote:

“Today, I witnessed history. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our visionary leader, visited the $20 billion Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, the single largest single-train refinery in the world — an eighth wonder of the modern era, built by my dear friend and brother, Aliko Dangote.”

“The President also commissioned a series of newly completed road projects.”

Otedola noted that President Tinubu had envisioned the creation of an economic powerhouse along the Atlantic coast more than two decades ago during his tenure as governor of Lagos State — a vision that has since materialized into what is now known as the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

“Today, that vision stands tall in steel, concrete, and ambition,” he said.

“A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be. That is the essence of President Tinubu.”

The Epe hailed businessman said Nigeria is rising and “those of us who believe in her will continue to support the bold reforms that will make her the greatest transformation story” of the 21st century.