Olamide stuns fans after revealing why he'd choose broccoli over amala

In a surprising twist that has fans buzzing online, Nigerian rap legend Olamide revealed he’s no longer big on traditional Nigerian meals like amala, instead, he now swears by broccoli, sea bass, lamb chops, and caviar.

During a sit-down with content creator Korty EO, the YBNL boss shocked viewers when he responded to the classic “What’s your favorite food?” question with a calm but unexpected take.

“Food? I’m not a big fan of food,” Olamide responded casually, before adding with a laugh, “But I can k+ll for broccoli.”

Korty was visibly stunned by the response, echoing, “Broccoli?” in disbelief. But Olamide doubled down, affirming his newfound love for lighter, cleaner meals.

Pressed on whether he still enjoys Nigerian meals like amala, the rapper boss admitted he used to but now prefers to avoid them.

Those things, man… Man’s gonna be like bloated all day. All because I want to chop? Nah. I need to be comfortable.

Naturally, fans flooded social media with hot takes about Olamide's penchant for broccoli over his other meals.

Reactions:

I just dey laugh for that part, my idolo Dey whine us.

He looks really good and trim these days, you’ll know he’s been putting in that work.

Amala is light shaaa. Nobody has ever experienced bloating from Amala. When it is not fufu abi pounded yam. Amala wey dey digest in 2 seconds.

Egbon olamide be careful o so they don't remove your name from the bus stop o. There are some things you just don't talk about o.

Some Nigerians also raised concerns about how celebrities gradually abandon indigenous meals in favoir of western diets.

Oyinbo people will make you demonise your food, thats the plan anyway. Forget your culture. There is absolutely nothing wrong with our food. Moderation is important. Make una enjoy your broccoli oo.