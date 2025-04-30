Regina Daniels and 3 other Nigerian celebrities who married older men

Age-gap marriages often spark debate, especially when the woman is significantly younger.

In Nigeria, female celebrities who marry older men frequently face public scrutiny, with their choices questioned or reduced to stereotypes. Yet, some of these women have proven that love, partnership, and happiness can thrive despite the age difference.

Here are 4 Nigerian celebrities who happily married older men:

1. Shade Okoya

In 1999, at the age of 21, Shade Okoya married billionaire industrialist Chief Razaq Okoya, who was 59 at the time, marking a 38-year age gap between them.

When she was asked how her parents reacted to her decision to marry the older businessman, Shade responded that although her father was no longer alive, the two people in her life who had to make the decision — her mother and grandmother — were very much in support of the union.

Despite public scrutiny, Shade has expressed fulfilment in her marriage, stating she has no regrets about marrying an older man.

2. Regina Daniels

Actress Regina Daniels married politician and businessman Ned Nwoko in 2019. At the time, Regina was 19, and Ned was 59, resulting in a 40-year age difference.

The marriage attracted significant media attention and intense backlash, especially because she was his sixth wife but Regina has often spoken about her happiness and the support she receives from her husband. Through it all, the pair are standing strong, and according to Nwoko, they’re now expecting their third child.

3. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Renowned actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde married airline pilot Captain Matthew Ekeinde in 1996 when she was 18 and he was 28, marking a 10-year age difference. Their marriage has been celebrated for its longevity and stability in the entertainment industry.

4. Dabota Lawson