I didn't miss out on anything despite marrying an older man - Shade Okoya

Nigerian industrialist and businesswoman Shade Okoya has opened up about marrying a much older man.

Shade married Billionaire industrialist Razak Okoya in 1999 when she was 21 while he was 59.

However, speaking during an interview with BBC Yoruba about her marriage, Shade insisted that she doesn’t think she’s missed out on anything because of marrying an older man.

When she was asked how her parents reacted to her decision to marry the older businessman, Shade responded that although her father was no longer alive, the two people in her life who had to make the decision —her mother and grandmother —were very much in support of the union.

On how she met her husband, the mother of four explained that her husband didn't waste any time when they met. She noted that he made his intentions known, and he did what was required before they got married.

Speaking about her experience in marriage, Shade affirmed that she is very happy in her marriage and doesn't think she's missing out on anything because she didn't marry a young man.

She said, “My husband has been very generous with me. He defends me anywhere. God said this is where I will be. We met each other, and he likes me and didn't waste time at all. I am happy in my marriage. He is far older than me but I don't think I miss out on anything because I didn't marry a young man.”

Furthermore, the businesswoman discussed her role at home, saying she takes care of her husband herself.

She added that her husband had told her before they got married that she would work and not be a housewife.

The businesswoman, however, noted that despite having people working from home, she is still the one who personally attends to her husband.