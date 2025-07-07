‘It’s Never Too Late’: Omoni Oboli champions Edith’s return to film 

Oboli introduced her audience to Edith Nkiru, a woman who once had a budding acting career but quietly stepped away from the industry for years to preserve her marriage.



Now, Edith is making a powerful comeback with the release of her new film More Than Closure, currently streaming on Omoni Oboli TV on YouTube, and already trending in Nigeria with over a million views.

READ THIS: Omoni Oboli says Nollywood tells more original stories than Hollywood But this isn’t just Edith’s story. It’s the story of countless creatives who put their dreams on pause to raise families, pursue education, or simply survive. And it’s the story of what happens when the dream refuses to die. “The God of second chances is truly the God we serve 🙌🏽… Delay is not denial,” Omoni wrote in a deeply personal post.

“I, too, had to press pause on my Nollywood dreams for over a decade, for school, marriage, and motherhood… I know this feeling. That quiet longing. That hope held close.”