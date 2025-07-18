10 Nigerian celebrities who stirred major controversies in the first half (H1) of 2025

In the ever-buzzing world of Nigerian entertainment, controversy is almost as constant as the spotlight. From heated online spats to shocking revelations and public meltdowns, the first half of 2025 was anything but dull.

This year, some of Nigeria’s biggest celebrities didn’t just trend for their craft, they made headlines for all the wrong (or right) reasons.

Here's a rundown of 10 celebrities who stirred major controversies between January and July 2025, setting social media ablaze and keeping fans locked in for every twist and turn.

1. Speed Darlington’s Arrest Over Burna Boy Defamation

Speed Darlington was arrested in late 2024 after accusing Burna Boy of leveraging a connection with Diddy to win a Grammy. Charged with cyberstalking and defamation, his case sparked debates about free speech and the limits of criticism. Cubana Chief Priest vowed to help secure his release. This dragged on to early 2025.

2. Burna Boy vs. Cubana Chief Priest

In early January, Grammy winner Burna Boy ignited a public drama with socialite Cubana Chief Priest. He referred to the latter as the “Owerri Rick Ross” and accused him of being an “Azaman” (middleman).

To escalate, Burna Boy gifted $30,000 to a man alleged to be Chief Priest’s brother, branding him “Omo Igbo.” Cubana responded by calling Burna jealous of his relationship with Davido and offered to fight back with DNA tests and public exposure.

3. Spyro vs. Ubi Franklin & Paulo (Paul Okoye)

Also in January, rising star Spyro went public accusing former manager Ubi Franklin of fraud and unpaid royalties. In response, Franklin issued a public rebuttal, accusing Spyro of breach of contract, and placed the blame on Paulo, who allegedly brokered the agreement.

The public exchange highlighted broader issues of transparency and artist rights in the Nigerian music industry and sparked heated debates across social media.

4. Portable Declared Wanted by Ogun Police

In February, “street-pop” singer Portable was declared wanted after allegedly leading a group that assaulted officials from Ogun State’s Physical Planning Ministry. Accused of attempted murder, conspiracy, and armed intimidation, he remained at large while associates were arrested and charged.

5. Asake’s Viral Family Fallout

In March 2025, a video of Asake’s father, Fatai Odunsi, accusing the singer of neglecting him after a stroke caused a media storm. Asake responded via a heartfelt Yoruba freestyle on social media, insisting he had regularly sent money and was unfairly portrayed as uncaring.

Following pressure from netizens and family members, Odunsi announced the pair had reconciled. Asake committed to purchasing a house for him and covering medical expenses, while also taking responsibility for his daughter Zeenat.

6. Timi Dakolo vs. Pastor Femi Lazarus

In March 2025, singer Timi Dakolo publicly challenged Pastor Femi Lazarus over comments the cleric made regarding the high fees gospel performers charge for church events.

Pastor Lazarus had criticised gospel musicians for demanding certain fees and conditions, arguing that those engaging in such practices were acting as entertainers, not ministers.

Dakolo responded via Instagram, asserting that gospel professionals deserve fair compensation and cited the fee students pay to Lazarus’s ministry school as inconsistent with his own position. Their disagreement trended online as fans debated whether gospel service should involve payment.

7. VeryDarkMan Arrest Over Bank Protest

In May, activist and influencer VeryDarkMan was detained after posting a video protesting unauthorized deductions from his mother’s bank account. The hashtag #FreeVeryDarkManNow trended as fans debated civic rights versus online aggression.

8. Mummy Dolarz Husband‑Snatching Allegation

In June 2025, comedy skit star Mummy Dolarz became the centre of a viral scandal after being accused of snatching a married man’s husband. The allegation first surfaced in a viral social media post, where a woman claimed Mummy Dolarz had been involved in seizing her spouse.

The accusation ignited a frenzy online, with fans debating whether it was real or part of a scripted act given her comedy background. Mummy Dolarz quickly denied the claim on her platforms, calling it a misunderstanding and asking followers to “verify gist before believing.”

9. Pastor Paul Adefarasin taser Incident with Blogger

In June, Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church faced intense backlash after a video surfaced showing him pointing what appeared to be a firearm at a content creator known as Yl_thecarguy.

The Lagos State Police later confirmed the object was a stun gun which is still considered prohibited equipment under Nigerian law. The pastor voluntarily reported to the police and was released on bail.

10. Iyabo Ojo vs Lizzy Anjorin Court Feud

This July, Iyabo Ojo clarified in a livestream that her ₦1 billion lawsuit against Lizzy Anjorin had not yet started in court, despite Lizzy’s viral claim that it was dismissed. She insisted the case had been advised into alternative dispute resolution. The drama amplified conversations around misinformation and online celebrity accusations.