Police recover stun gun from Pastor Adefarasin as investigation continues

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that a stun gun was recovered from Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church, following his voluntary appearance for interrogation over a viral road incident.

Adefarasin had been at the center of public scrutiny after a video surfaced showing him wielding what looked like a firearm during a confrontation with another road user in Lagos.

The incident quickly spread online, prompting demands for clarity from law enforcement and the public. Responding to the controversy, Adefarasin presented himself at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Tuesday, June 17.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the cleric was interrogated by detectives and released on bail pending further investigation.

“Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who turned himself in today at the Lagos State Police Command over a viral video where he was seen holding a gun-like object against another road user, was interrogated and he volunteered a cautionary statement to the police investigators,” Hundeyin stated in an update posted to the police’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Hundeyin clarified that the recovered item was not a conventional firearm.

“What was recovered from him, the gun-like object seen in the viral video, is not a lethal weapon or firearm but a stun gun, which is a prohibited anti-riot equipment,” he revealed.

Legal implications of stun gun possession in Nigeria

The police spokesperson assured the public that further investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The use of stun guns is regulated in Nigeria, as they are considered restricted security tools under national laws.

Pastor Adefarasin or his representatives have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.