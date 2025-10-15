First Fireboy, Now Asake: Are Nigerian Artists Quietly Entering Their ‘Clean Era’?

Something is shifting in Nigerian music, and it’s not just the sound. The boys are cleaning up. Fireboy, Asake, and even Pheelz are trading their locs and statement looks for low cuts, sleek fits, and an arguably better kind of confidence. What used to be all chaos and colour is now crisp shirts, minimal accessories, and grown-man energy.

In Afrobeats, image is part of storytelling. Every style shift says something. So when artists like Fireboy or Asake switch things up, it's a hint that something else is changing too. Call it what you want, evolution, rebrand, or soft life, but it's starting to look like we're in the middle of a 'clean era' for Nigerian artists .

The Chop That Started the Conversation

When Fireboy DML posted his new look on September 29, the internet collectively gasped. The signature locs were gone, and in came a low red haircut, black tee, gold accessories, and dark shades.

It was smooth, minimal, and surprisingly mature. Fans flooded his comments with fire emojis and approval. The new look was a matter of style; it also felt like a soft rebrand. Fireboy has always had range, but this move suggested a shift from boyish cool to grown-man confidence.

Next Up: Pheelz Cuts the Cords

Some days ago, Pheelz joined the club as well. He dropped his dreads, dropped his new EP Peace by Piece, and dropped a photo holding his chopped hair like a victory trophy. The symbolism was quite hard to miss. It’s a new project, a new look, a cleaner identity.

For artists, a haircut isn’t always just about aesthetics, and for Pheelz, it seemed like a fresh start and a reminder that reinvention is part of the art.

Then Came Asake, and the Internet Might Be Losing It

Fast-forward to this moment, Asake , never one to go unnoticed, popped up online with a shaved head. In his post, he’s wearing what I can’t seem to agree on: a blue (or maybe white?) shirt, tucked into black trousers, dark shades on, with accessories shining.

Unlike Fireboy and Pheelz, though, Asake’s comments are full of jokes. People compared him to a bank worker or ‘economics teacher.’ But even through the banter, you could sense the curiosity…why the switch? It’s the second time in a month he’s debuted a shorter cut, and fans are still trying to adjust.

Simplicity Is the New Flex

Something might be happening in Nigerian music right now. Our male artists, once known for maximalist hair, bold colours, and ‘rugged’ energy, are slowly embracing simplicity. Gone are the days of dramatic locs, multicoloured braids, or over-accessorised looks. In their place, we’re seeing low cuts, clean fits, muted tones, and mature styles. It’s as if the new era of Nigerian stars wants to look as refined as their sound now feels.

This 'clean era' aesthetic gives the impression of artists who have arrived. They're less about being seen and more about being understood. It's not just Fireboy, Pheelz, or Asake, too. Even Rema has been toning it down with sharper lines, neater fits, and more confidence. There's a sense that everyone is stepping into a refined era, where the goal isn't to shock but to evolve.

Artists grow, and so does their image. For some, the ‘clean era’ might simply reflect maturity, both personally and musically. Fireboy’s last album, Adedamola, was an emotional one with Fireboy attesting to how nostalgic and personal it was. Maybe this new look implies incoming projects. Maybe it signals focus. Asake’s evolution, on the other hand, could mean he’s ready to reset after two years of nonstop hits.

It’s the same way we’ve seen global stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, rebranding, shedding old looks to signal new eras.Whether it’s a reset, a rebrand, or just a grown-man choice, Nigerian artists are clearly leaning into something new. The locs and braids might return someday, but for now, the low cuts, minimal fits, and sleek confidence feel refreshing. It’s a look that says: I’ve made it, I don’t need to prove it anymore. So yes, Fireboy, Asake, and the rest might just be ushering in Nigeria’s cleanest musical era yet.