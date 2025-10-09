5 Nigerian Artistes Quietly Making the Best Love Songs Right Now

In a Nigerian music landscape dominated by the vibrant rhythms of Amapiano and the global pulse of Afrobeats, it’s easy to overlook the subtle artistry thriving just beneath the surface.

Yet, for discerning listeners and true romantics, a new, soulful storm is brewing. These artists are not aiming for viral dances or stadium anthems; they are crafting intimate, vulnerable, and exquisitely produced love songs that speak to the heart.

These exceptional creatives, without the commensurate hype of their peers, are building lasting catalogues of genuine love songs.

We call them the new royalty of Nigerian romance.

Tay Iwar

For years, Tay Iwar has been the understated architect of Nigeria’s Alté-R&B movement. His sound is less a song and more a sensory experience that includes jazz-inflected chords, and a voice that glides effortlessly between Nigerian Pidgin and pristine English.

While his talent is undeniable, earning him collaborations with heavyweights like Wizkid, his solo work consistently resists the mainstream’s frantic energy.

The Abuja-born singer and producer is arguably one of the most prolific songwriters in the Nigerian R&B scene.

Iwar’s latest two projects, Wonderful EP and Reflection EP (both released in 2025), is a masterclass in atmospheric vulnerability.

Tracks like “Floating”, “FIND A WAY” showcase his distinctive blend of smooth R&B and sparse and soulful Afro-fusion. His clever and insightful songwriting, combined with his smooth, modern R&B musical style, is the reason he isn't a huge mainstream star, but it is exactly why serious music fans adore him.

Tay is a living genius who has mastered the art of creating love songs that feel like whispered confessions, and if he isn’t on your “for when the lights are low” playlist… it might not be valid. Period.

Qing Madi

At just 19, Qing Madi possesses a vocal maturity and lyrical depth that in many ways defy her youth, marking her as an artist on the verge of superstardom. The Benin native is easily one of the Afrobeats songstresses making the best love songs in the country.

Her style, which she terms "Afrosupernatural," blends rich storytelling with deeply soulful melodies, carving out a space for the distinctly feminine, often reflective love song in a male-dominated scene.

While tracks like “American Love”, “Ole” and “Vision” cemented her early buzz, her 2025 project, I am the Blueprint, further showcases her ability to tackle emotional vulnerability with remarkable poise. Her sharp, expressive voice, highly similar to Ella Mai's soulful texture, works best on quiet songs where the story is the only focus.

Qing Madi is not just making love songs, she’s documenting emotional evolution in real time.

Gabzy

South East London’s Gabzy has fully embraced his Nigerian roots, mastering the art of UK-Nigerian R&B – an essential sound that remains consistently under-hyped.

Even though he’s not as hyped as the Afrobeats mainstream stars, Gabzy's reputation as a serial hit-maker is not even up for debate. Working frequently with producers like Melvitto, Gabzy’s music is characterized by its smooth, soothing production Gabzy's material, such as his mid-2025 EP, It's Not You, It's Summer, resonates because it’s so instantly relatable, focusing on the nuances of modern relationships.

Songs like "After Summer" which has quietly amassed millions of streams, don't scream for attention; they invite a deep, committed listen. Gabzy proves that emotional honesty is the key to longevity, hence, his ability to churn out love songs without fear of exposing his vulnerability.

Gabzy’s love songs don’t yell out loud; they sigh. And that’s exactly why they stick.

Kold AF

Kold AF is perhaps the most defiantly "quiet" artist on this list. The sound of the Delta State born singer is raw, sensual, and steeped in the tradition of 90s R&B, delivered with a modern, unapologetic candour. Songs like “Tension”, and “Two Man Ting”, show her refusal to compromise her smoky, intimate aesthetic for mainstream appeal. And that’s precisely what makes her music so compelling and her love songs so potent.

Kold AF is an artist for the dedicated music enthusiast. It’s strictly for the listener who values authenticity over airplay. Her music often explores the complexities of desire and vulnerability with unflinching lyrical maturity.

Her low-key output means she is not consistently at the top of playlists, but every single she delivers is a high-grade injection of soulful storytelling. She remains a hidden gem.

Braye

Hailing from Port Harcourt, Braye is the virtuosic enigma of the new R&B wave. He blends Alt-R&B, Neo-Soul, and jazz-classic fusion into a deeply contemplative sound. His journey is marked by self-taught musicianship and the struggle of creating art despite personal hardships.Braye’s debut EP, I Wish I Had More Time (2025), is a definitive portrait of this introspection.