Introduction

Ngozi Nwosu is a celebrated veteran actress and producer in Nollywood, celebrated for her memorable roles in Living in Bondage, Ripples, Fuji House of Commotion, and more. With a career spanning decades, she’s remained a powerful voice in the industry—both on-screen and off. Ngozi’s journey has been marked by resilience: from personal health battles to industry activism—she continues to inspire with her artistry and outspokenness.

Early Life and Education

Born on August 1, 1963, in Lagos, Nigeria, with roots in Arochukwu, Abia State. Her father, a Biafran veteran, was killed during the Nigerian Civil War, shaping her early life.

Attended St. Paul Anglican School, Maryland Comprehensive High School, and East Rosary High School in Lagos. Learned performing arts at the Royal Theatre Art Club School under Reverend Fabian Oko, becoming fluent in Igbo, Yoruba, and English.

Career

Debuted in school plays and agbada soap Ripples, where she portrayed the memorable Madam V‑Boot.

Gained prominence in 1992 with the Igbo-language blockbuster Living in Bondage, often credited as Nollywood’s first romantic on-screen kiss.

Achieved iconic status as Peace in Fuji House of Commotion, cementing her as a staple in mainstream Nigerian comedy and TV.

Continued starring across Nollywood in films like Skinny Girl in Transit, Light in the Dark, Crazy Grannies (2021), The Silent Baron (2021), and Broken Portrait (2024), often in emotionally complex roles.

Expanded into producing, behind the scenes, with credits including Evil Passion, Stainless, and the radio drama Onga. Also featured in music videos for Davido, Phyno, Chidinma, and more.

Personal Life

In 2012, Ngozi was diagnosed with a serious kidney-related illness and received treatment in the UK—with limited support from home, she described the experience as “being buried alive” amid rumors of leukemia and HIV, leading to emotional turmoil.

After recovering, she announced in 2024 that she would no longer provide free services to Abia State due to a lack of support during her illness.

Has become a vocal critic of Nollywood’s current direction, lamenting dwindling rehearsal practices and storytelling standards that marked its earlier era.

Marked her 60th birthday in August 2023 with a glamorous photo series.

Mentors emerging actors and consistently emphasises the importance of discipline, humility, and education in the creative arts.

Legacy & Recognition

Ngozi’s influence goes beyond memorable roles—she represents strength in vulnerability, resilience in adversity, and serves as a guiding force for younger generations in Nollywood.