Meet these Nollywood’s Veteran Actresses

For a nostalgic experience, we have curated a list of some of the top Nollywood veteran actresses.

These actresses were the blueprint! From their unmatched ability to cry a river on cue to how they carried dramatic showdowns, these women didn’t just star in movies—they owned them.

They made us laugh, cry, and sometimes shout at the screen. But most importantly, they brought authenticity and depth to every role, making us fall in love with Nollywood one scene at a time.

Fast forward to today, and their legacy still looms large. Many have remained active in the industry, proving that talent and star power don’t fade with time; they only get better.

So, if you’re ready for a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, let’s celebrate the top Nollywood veteran actresses who have shaped the industry and continue to inspire a new generation of storytellers. Whether you’re a Gen Z newbie or a seasoned millennial movie buff, it’s time to turn the spotlight on the legendary actresses who paved the way for today’s stars. Let’s give flowers to those who made Nollywood a household name!

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji is a Nollywood royalty. She has remained an iconic figure since her breakout role in the TV show Ripples at the age of 8. In 1998, at the age of 19, she was introduced into the growing Nigerian film industry with the movie Most Wanted. With a career spanning over two decades, Genevieve has redefined what it means to be a global Nigerian star. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award. In 2010, she starred in the award-winning film Ijé: The Journey. Her subsequent movies include Last Party, Mark of the Beast and Ijele. She has starred in over 200 Nollywood movies. Her directorial debut movie, Lionheart, is the first Netflix film from Nigeria and the first Nigerian submission for the Oscars. The movie was disqualified for having most of its dialogue in English.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Omotola is a powerhouse of talent and charisma. Dubbed “Omosexy” by her adoring fans, she has appeared in over 300 movies and delivered countless unforgettable performances in films like Mortal Inheritance and Blood Sisters. Her first major role in the film Mortal Inheritance was in 1995, where she played a sickle-cell patient who fought for her life against small odds of survival. Since then, she has starred in several films, including Games Women Play, Blood Sisters, All My Life, Last Wedding, My Story, and The Woman in Me. For her role in Mortal Inheritance, she won Best Actress in an English-speaking Movie and Best Actress Overall at the 1997 Movie Awards. She was the youngest actress in Nigeria at that time to win this. She was awarded Best Actress in a Supporting Role during the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005. Her career has proven that Nollywood stars can dominate both locally and internationally.

Joke Silva

Joke Silva’s name is synonymous with elegance and versatility. With decades of experience on stage and screen, this veteran actress has showcased her acting prowess in classics like Violated and Keeping Faith. In 2006, she won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the second African Movie Academy Awards for her performance in Women's Cot, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008 for her performance as a grandmother in White Waters. Married to veteran actor Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva’s career is a masterclass in longevity. As a mentor and educator, she has also played a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of Nollywood talent.

Patience Ozokwo (Mama G)

Is there anyone in Nollywood more iconic than Mama G? Known for her fiery roles as the ultimate onscreen villain, Patience Ozokwo has given us some of the most memorable characters in Nollywood history. From Old School to A Ghetto Love Story, she’s proven her range time and again. But did you know that behind the tough, scheming characters she plays, Mama G is a gentle soul who often speaks about her love for God and family? Well, she’s also an ordained evangelist. Some of her recent movies include Chief Daddy (2018) Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2022) and A Ghetto Love Story (2024).

Sola Sobowale

Whether you know her as the no-nonsense matriarch in The Wedding Party, the fierce Eniola Salami in King of Boys, or even as Toyin Tomato in the Oh Father Oh Daughter season of Super Story soap opera, Sola Sobowale is a force of nature. Her role in King of Boys (2018) is one of her most notable performances to date. She played Eniola Salami, a powerful and ruthless businesswoman and politician known as "The King of Boys." The movie was a Nigerian crime political thriller film written, co-produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba, a movie that reunited Adetiba and Sola Sobowale after they worked together in Kemi Adetiba's directorial debut, The Wedding Party in 2016. She reprised her role in the sequel, The Return of the King which was released on August 27, 2021, exclusively on Netflix as a 7-part limited series. Her career, which started in the 90s, has seen a remarkable resurgence in recent years. She’s become the go-to actress for roles requiring intensity, passion, and unyielding strength. Her energy is infectious, and her performances leave audiences speechless every time.

Ngozi Nwosu

Is it her antics in Fuji House of Commotion? Or maybe her unforgettable performance in Skinny Girl In Transit? Ngozi Nwosu is in a class of her own.

Nwosu began her acting career in Yoruba-language films, before making her home-video debut in Living in Bondage, an Igbo-language film considered to begin the video film era of Cinema of Nigeria. She is also known for playing "Peace" in the sitcom, Fuji House of Commotion (created by Amaka Igwe). Her character was the second wife of Chief T. A. Fuji, often shown as his favourite. Some of her recent projects include Skinny Girl In Transit and Crazy Grannies.

Stella Damasus

With her soulful voice and emotive acting, Stella Damasus captured hearts in films like Games Women Play and Breaking Point. Her ability to bring vulnerability and depth to her characters made her a fan favourite in the early 2000s. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009. She won the Award for Best Actress at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in 2007. Though she’s been more focused on other projects in recent years, her impact on Nollywood is undeniable. She’s transitioned into mentorship, using her platform to empower young creatives in Nigeria and beyond.

Rita Dominic