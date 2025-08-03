Music industry is controlled by the devil - 9ice

Nigerian singer Alexander Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has made a stunning claim that the devil controls the music industry.

The 45-year-old veteran singer made this bold claim during a guest appearance on The Nancy Isime Show.

Referring to the devil as the “choirmaster,” 9ice said the influence of the devil is the reason many musicians engage in vices like smoking.

The ‘Gongo Aso’ singer further described the devil as “the most powerful angel” as he insisted that he is speaking from what he has personally experienced.

9ice, therefore, warned aspiring musicians to be aware of the industry’s spiritual realities and, as a result, be ready before getting in.

He said, “The devil controls music. Devil is the choirmaster. That’s why we smoke and do all the things we do.

“Music generally is controlled by the devil. If you’re coming to this industry, understand where you’re coming to.

“I’m not lying to you. He [the devil] is the most powerful angel. I’m speaking based on knowledge and what I’ve experienced spiritually.”

When host Nancy Isime asked 9ice if he had experienced spiritual battles while doing music, his response was “Several times.”

Isime probed further by asking, “What’s that one spiritual battle you went through that you thought you would not get out of?”

9ice responded, saying, “When I was vomiting blood for about six months in my own house. I had to leave my house. It happened in 2009/2010. It wasn’t a medical condition.”

Isime followed up by asking, “So, how do you protect yourself?” and 9ice responded by explaining his spiritual identity.