I’m a Babalawo - Singer 9ice reveals his spiritual identity

Nigerian singer Alexander Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has opened up about his spiritual leaning, revealing that he is neither a Christian nor a Muslim.

According to the ‘Gonso Aso’ singer who was speaking during a recent appearance on The Nancy Isime Show, he is “a Babalawo…a traditionalist.”

9ice noted that his first encounter with his current spiritual identity came after a harrowing spiritual attack that occurred in 2009/2010 and almost took his life.

Shedding more light on his near-death experience, 9ice revealed that he vomited blood for six months with no medical explanation or solution until he turned to Ifa, the Yoruba system of divination.

“When I was vomiting blood for about six months in my own house. I had to leave my house. It happened in 2009/2010. It wasn’t a medical condition,” 9ice recounted.

On his spiritual identity, 9ice made it clear that he no longer associates with mainstream religions as he now identifies as a traditionalist.

He said, “I’m not a Christian or a Muslim, I’m a Babalawo. I’m an African. I’m a traditionalist.”

9ice explained that when he encountered Ifa for the first time during his health crisis, he regretted not embracing traditional religion earlier.

“The first time I experienced Ifa was when I was vomiting blood. Someone referred me to Ifa. I just wished that I had known Ifa at the beginning,” 9ice said.

Drawing parallels between himself and the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, 9ice said: “Fela used to go to Ogun and people were mocking him, but now, I understand.”

The singer used the opportunity to advocate for the revival of African traditional religion and spirituality, urging Africans to reconnect with their roots.