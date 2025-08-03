I’m a Babalawo - Singer 9ice reveals his spiritual identity

Nigerian singer Alexander Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has opened up about his spiritual leaning, revealing that he is neither a Christian nor a Muslim.
According to the ‘Gonso Aso’ singer who was speaking during a recent appearance on The Nancy Isime Show, he is “a Babalawo…a traditionalist.”
9ice noted that his first encounter with his current spiritual identity came after a harrowing spiritual attack that occurred in 2009/2010 and almost took his life.
Shedding more light on his near-death experience, 9ice revealed that he vomited blood for six months with no medical explanation or solution until he turned to Ifa, the Yoruba system of divination.
ALSO READ: Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life
“When I was vomiting blood for about six months in my own house. I had to leave my house. It happened in 2009/2010. It wasn’t a medical condition,” 9ice recounted.
On his spiritual identity, 9ice made it clear that he no longer associates with mainstream religions as he now identifies as a traditionalist.
He said, “I’m not a Christian or a Muslim, I’m a Babalawo. I’m an African. I’m a traditionalist.”
9ice explained that when he encountered Ifa for the first time during his health crisis, he regretted not embracing traditional religion earlier.
“The first time I experienced Ifa was when I was vomiting blood. Someone referred me to Ifa. I just wished that I had known Ifa at the beginning,” 9ice said.
Drawing parallels between himself and the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, 9ice said: “Fela used to go to Ogun and people were mocking him, but now, I understand.”
ALSO READ: I was heartbroken - ID Cabasa on the fallout between 9ice and Toni Payne
The singer used the opportunity to advocate for the revival of African traditional religion and spirituality, urging Africans to reconnect with their roots.
“It’s time we stopped demonising our own. Our ancestors were not evil. We need to embrace who we truly are,” 9ice stated.