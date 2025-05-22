Monalisa Stephen: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of a Bold Nigerian Voice

Monalisa Ayobami Stephen, a renowned Nigerian actress, model, and advocate for body positivity, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Lagos. She was 33 years old. Her death was attributed to complications from low blood sugar and internal bleeding, as confirmed by her immediate younger sister and entertainment executive Seun Oloketuyi

A Champion for Self-Love and Mental Health

Monalisa was celebrated not only for her roles in Nollywood films like Breaded Life (2021) and Mami Wata (2023) but also for her unwavering commitment to promoting self-love, mental health awareness, and body positivity. She used her platform to challenge societal norms and inspire confidence among plus-size women, often sparking important conversations about acceptance and self-worth.

Confronting Online Trolls

Monalisa was often targeted by online trolls who criticized her appearance. In response, she emphasised the importance of kindness and understanding, revealing her struggle with juvenile diabetes and the efforts she made to maintain her health.

In 2018, Monalisa publicly addressed a woman who body-shamed her for having stretch marks. She shared the troll's message and responded with a powerful statement about self-acceptance and the need for women to support each other.

Monalisa consistently used her platform to challenge societal beauty standards. She encouraged individuals to embrace their bodies and reject harmful stereotypes. Her advocacy extended to addressing the mental health impacts of body shaming, highlighting the importance of self-worth and confidence.

Monalisa Stephen's unwavering commitment to body positivity and mental health awareness left a lasting impact. Her courage in sharing her experiences continues to inspire many to embrace self-love and challenge societal norms.

In her final Instagram post on April 29, she shared a video of herself dancing to Davido’s “10 Kilo,” celebrating confident women, a testament to her vibrant spirit and dedication to empowering others.