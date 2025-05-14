Plus-size model and Nollywood actress Monalisa Ayobami Stephen passes away. 

Popular Nollywood actress and plus-size model Monalisa Ayobami has sadly passed away after a battle with low blood sugar and subsequent internal bleeding.

The tragic news was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, confirmed on May 14, 2025, via an Instagram post.

Oloketuyi stated that the news of her passing was confirmed by that the deceased actress’ sister.

He wrote, “Brand influencer, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is d3ad. She d!ed yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the d3ath of this hardworking and beautiful soul.”

The sad news sent shockwaves through Monalisa Ayobami’s fans who expressed their sadness online and reflected on how her body posititvity inspired many others.

Life is short .. be nice with words. A lot of people are going through a lot ,posting on SM is the only way of staying happy to cover up their pain .. be nice ,may her soul rest in peace . It is well with her family

No ooo. This hit me 😢. Low blood what???

Your sugar dey high nah problem, e come dey low, nah bigger problem. God abeg

Jesus I!!!!