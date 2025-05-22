Plus-size model and Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen to be buried today

The family of plus-size model and Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen has announced that she is to be buried today, Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The burial arrangements were shared on a flyer via her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, with the final rites scheduled for morning and a private interment scheduled for noon.

Monalisa sadly passed away after a battle with low blood sugar and subsequent internal bleeding and the tragic news was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, May 14, 2025, via an Instagram post.

We lay our beloved Monalisa Ayobami Stephen to rest this Thursday, May 22nd, 2025.In honor of her wishes and the family’s, this will be a private ceremony. We ask for continued prayers and respect for her memory during this time. Forever in our hearts.

Oloketuyi stated that the news of her passing was confirmed by the deceased actress’ sister, at the time.